Fire restrictions lifted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Fire restrictions placed on Lake Mead in May, have been rescinded, according to park officials. As of Saturday, Oct.1, campfires and wood, or charcoal fires are now allowed outside of recreation sites, such as campgrounds. Lake Mead Officials stressed, in a social media post, that despite...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water, poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply.
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm...
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/gas-prices-in-the-las-vegas-valley-once-again-on-the-rise/
K9 teams compete in first annual International Casino event
The first annual International Casino and Resort K-9 Trials has made its way to the Las Vegas valley. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/k9-teams-compete-in-first-annual-international-casino-event/
