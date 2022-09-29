ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Construction Vehicle Crashes Into Car, Home in San Francisco

A construction vehicle crashed into at least one car and a home in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Friday, the fire department said. No injuries were reported in the incident along the 3900 block of San Bruno Avenue, according to the fire department. The construction vehicle was described by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

AC Transit to drop onboard mask mandate

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in recent weeks, although riders will still be encouraged to wear a mask if they choose to do so.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Leads the Nation in These Key Demographics

San Francisco is not as big as its boosters like to think. While locals love to compare SF to New York and Los Angeles, the Big Apple is 10 times bigger than the City by the Bay and we’re less than a quarter of the size of LA. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

AC transit to lift mask mandate

ALAMEDA - The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June.AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in recent weeks, although riders will still be encouraged to wear a mask if they choose to do so."Our transit district is confident that wearing a well-fitted mask, widespread vaccination, and broad access to self-testing has been instrumental in reducing COVID-19 transmissions and achieving the health outcomes recorded by local and federal public health officers," AC Transit said in a statement.Similar to BART, which will also drop its mask mandate for riders over the weekend, AC Transit said it would begin requiring masks once again if local, state or federal health officials also reinstate indoor mask requirements or if cases spike again across the Bay Area.AC Transit will continue to provide masks and hand sanitizer for free on all buses in its fleet. 
ALAMEDA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes

A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood

On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

