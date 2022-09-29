By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerToday will feature mostly cloudy skies, along with the chance of some showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see them, but you'll want to grab the umbrella just in case. A few could be on the strong to severe side later on with the main threat being strong winds. One of those days to stay weather aware! It'll be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 70s.Any leftover showers and storms will exit east off coast by or shortly after midnight, with gradual clearing. Lows will be in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO