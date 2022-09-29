Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Forecast: See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed next
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Weather Channel's Jim Cantore Knocked Over By Tree Branch During Live Storm Report
The meteorologist could barely stand up as he reported amid Hurricane Ian's winds.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Tropical storm warning issued as North Carolina coast braces for Ian’s wind and rain
Ian returned to hurricane status in the Atlantic.
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday afternoon forecast
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerToday will feature mostly cloudy skies, along with the chance of some showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see them, but you'll want to grab the umbrella just in case. A few could be on the strong to severe side later on with the main threat being strong winds. One of those days to stay weather aware! It'll be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 70s.Any leftover showers and storms will exit east off coast by or shortly after midnight, with gradual clearing. Lows will be in...
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
WGAL
Dry today, rain from Ian arrives tonight
We'll see increasing and thickening high clouds today, with highs in the mid-60s. Football games will be dry this evening, but rain from Ian moves in around midnight from south to north. The rain could be moderate to briefly heavy at times overnight. Lows will fall to the low 50s.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast
Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
