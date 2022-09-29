ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
WDBJ7.com

Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains

Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday afternoon forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerToday will feature mostly cloudy skies, along with the chance of some showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see them, but you'll want to grab the umbrella just in case. A few could be on the strong to severe side later on with the main threat being strong winds. One of those days to stay weather aware! It'll be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 70s.Any leftover showers and storms will exit east off coast by or shortly after midnight, with gradual clearing. Lows will be in...
WGAL

Dry today, rain from Ian arrives tonight

We'll see increasing and thickening high clouds today, with highs in the mid-60s. Football games will be dry this evening, but rain from Ian moves in around midnight from south to north. The rain could be moderate to briefly heavy at times overnight. Lows will fall to the low 50s.
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A calm day before another round of wind, rain & flooding

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A calm day before another round of rain, wind and flooding. What a difference a day makes! A much quieter day out there with less wind and rain. Clouds will break up a bit and allow some sunshine to poke through. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Our next high tide is at 2 PM. Some minor tidal flooding is possible. Some water will be on the roadways, but nothing compared to Friday.
AccuWeather

Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast

Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
