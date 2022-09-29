Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Spain: 4 bodies retrieved from migrant boat, 1 man rescued
MADRID (AP) — Spain´s marine rescue service said Sunday it picked up the bodies of four people from a rubber dinghy that was adrift in waters off northwest Africa and is believed to have been carrying more than 30 people. A merchant ship rescued one person after it...
Citrus County Chronicle
In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
Comments / 0