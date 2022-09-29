Read full article on original website
Related
zachnews.net
Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.
Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2news.com
Five Years Since October 1 Mass Shooting In Las Vegas
Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since, from New York to Colorado to Texas. Northeastern University professor James Alan Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University and says there's also been a horrifying uptick in the number of mass shootings with an especially high number of people killed. The news takes a toll on survivors of the Las Vegas slaying, but a strong sense of community has also developed.
Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord
A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.
KTNV
Bicyclist dies from injuries after he was hit by truck near Apex, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist who was hit by a truck on Las Vegas Boulevard near Apex has died from his injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Firday. His death marks the 109th traffic-related fatality in the department's jurisdiction so far this year. Police say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Afraid to call:’ Man who turned in escaped inmate was hesitant, he says in 911 call released by Metro
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gabriel Delgadillo, the Las Vegas Shuttles manager who called 911 to report that escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was ready to board a bus to Mexico, was hesitant to make that phone call. “He’s been so natural, though … I was very afraid to just call,” Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher in […]
8newsnow.com
'That’s betrayal,' People living near prison of escaped murderer awaiting transparency from NDOC
Though the convicted murderer who escaped a prison northwest of Las Vegas was recaptured Wednesday night, those living closest to the facility fear it could happen again. They worry they wouldn’t know about it, again.
nevadabusiness.com
Heidari Law Firm and Abogados Con Experiencia Offer $10,000 Reward for Hit and Run Conviction
(Las Vegas) Sam Ryan Heidari, Attorney and owner of two major personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and L.A. has offered publicly a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects that were involved in a Las Vegas hit and run on Friday, September 23rd. On Friday, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a critical injury, hit and run traffic collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, west of the intersection with South Sandhill Road.
8newsnow.com
Wee Man brings Chronic Tacos to Las Vegas!
Ex-girlfriend of Las Vegas man accused of killing …. Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on …. K9 teams compete in first annual International Casino …. Jara up for $76K raise after ‘highly effective’ CCSD …. Fiore Responds to Seaman Lawsuit. Seaman sues Fiore, City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas Shooting—Three Unanswered Questions 5 Years on From Tragedy
Survivors of the deadly mass shooting questioned the FBI's three-page report on the event published in 2019.
Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Las Vegas Metro police have identified a teenager already accused in two unrelated homicide cases as the suspect in a murder from January.
Metro: Teen missing since Monday from NW valley neighborhood
Metro police are looking for a teenager who was last seen Monday in a northwest valley neighborhood.
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Arizona mother makes stunning recovery from near death in 2017 Las Vegas shooting
PHOENIX — Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. Among the hundreds who were injured at the event was Jovanna Calzadillas of San Tan Valley. She was struck in the head by a bullet.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Vegas Strong baby’ turns 5, family celebrates miracle
The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive. Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of killer. Updated: 10 hours...
Parrot stolen from Las Vegas printing shop, search continues for suspect
The owners of a local business reached out to 8 News Now for help, after they said their double yellow-headed Amazon parrot had been stolen.
8newsnow.com
Man sought in killing of PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas; son, woman charged
Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
2 accused of shooting 4 across Las Vegas in violent crime spree with ghost gun
Two young men are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.
Videos show capture of prison escapee moments before boarding bus out of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows the arrest of convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera on Wednesday evening, five days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained by 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera standing in line to board the bus. He is then […]
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. According to the reports, a bicycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the bicycle suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The identity of...
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
Comments / 0