Citrus County Chronicle
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games, taking advantage of 10 walks to rally past the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger had three hits...
Citrus County Chronicle
Javier throws 6 strong innings, AL-best Astros beat Rays 2-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros' 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros. They are tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.
Citrus County Chronicle
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Swanson, Olson go deep vs Scherzer, Braves take NL East lead
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson isn't surprised the Atlanta Braves have fought back to climb atop the NL East. He's just surprised it took this long to get there.
MLB・
Citrus County Chronicle
Aaron Judge stuck on 61, Yankees get 8-0 win over Orioles
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch on Saturday, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0. Judge reached base leading off to spark a three-run first and a four-run seventh and also struck out twice. He leads the AL with 110 walks.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Angels rally to beat Rangers 3-2 after Suarez perfect thru 6
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Suarez fell short in his bid for a perfect game, but Livan Soto made sure that he would still get a win. The Angels left-hander lost his chance at perfection and the lead in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers, but Soto drove in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame as Los Angeles rallied for a 3-2 victory Saturday night.
MLB・
Citrus County Chronicle
Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Suzuki's 14th homer — a two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) — was Chicago's first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Castillo strikes out 8, surging Mariners drop A's 5-1
SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings of two-hit ball and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Saturday to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in their bid to host an AL wild-card series. Castillo (8-6) retired 16 in a row...
Citrus County Chronicle
Haase's 3 hits, including HR, helps Tigers beat Twins, 3-2
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase had three hits, including a home run, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday night. The Tigers have won seven of eight.
Citrus County Chronicle
Marlins ace Alcantara shut down for the rest of the season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Miami Marlins are shutting down ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara for the rest of the season. Manager Don Mattingly announced the move Saturday before the Marlins played the Milwaukee Brewers. The decision was not Alcantara’s, according to Mattingly.
Los Angeles Clippers stars to return after first preseason win
Los Angeles Clippers basketball is back. On Friday night in Seattle, WA, the team defeated Maccabi Ra’anana, 121-81, in an
