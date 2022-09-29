ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA proposes new rules for ‘healthy’ label on food packaging

By Joseph Choi
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0jMC_0iEi3Rii00
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday proposed new rules dictating when food products can have the world “healthy” on their packaging as part of an effort to promote healthier eating in the U.S.

The FDA regulates what foods can have the “healthy” claim on food packaging. The term “healthy” was last defined by the FDA in 1993 and was based on then-current recommendations having to do with issues like fat intake and how much of certain vitamins people should consume.

According to the FDA, the new rules would change the definition of “healthy” to reflect “current nutrition science.” Under these new rules, more foods like nuts, seeds and certain oils would be permitted to be labelled as “healthy.”

If the FDA’s proposed rules are adopted, foods labelled as “healthy” would need to have “meaningful” amounts of at least one food group or subgroup that is recommended by the federal government’s Dietary Guidelines. The products would also have to meet certain limitations on nutrients like saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

As the agency noted in guidance issued in 2016, the scientific understanding of nutrition has evolved in the more than 20 years since “healthy” was defined. These changes include the inclusion “good fats,” such as polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats which have been shown to lower the risk for certain diseases.

The FDA also pointed out that nutrient intake has shifted and a deficiency of nutrients like vitamins A and C are no longer public health concerns.

“Nutrition is key to improving our nation’s health,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Healthy food can lower our risk for chronic disease. But too many people may not know what constitutes healthy food. FDA’s move will help educate more Americans to improve health outcomes, tackle health disparities and save lives.”

The announcement from the FDA came on the same day as the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. During the conference, Becerra joined with federal and local lawmakers to further this message on improving nutritional intake.

“We have to make it so that everyone understands that nutrition is health and food is medicine,” Becerra said.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), chair of the House Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Subcommittee, spoke at the event and called for actions to increase access to plant-based foods and for more research to be conducted into the relationship between food and chronic illness.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) shared how his diet impacted his own health and called the need for better nutrition a “moral imperative.”

“This issue is not only a professional responsibility, but it’s a personal responsibility,” Adams said, telling of how he once “woke up with vision loss.”

“Doctor told me I was going to be blind in a year. I was going to lose some fingers and toes because of permanent nerve damage, just to learn that I had advanced stages of diabetes.”

Adams said that it was “never my DNA, it was my dinner” that was affecting his health. According to the mayor, the health issues he was facing went away after he transitioned to a “whole food, plant-based diet.”

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

FDA wants new definition of ‘healthy’ food

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It says “healthy,” so it must be good for you, right? Putting the word on items can have a huge positive impact when it comes time for someone to buy an item. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizes that as well as the need to make sure people […]
FOOD SAFETY
verywellhealth.com

Restless Legs and Magnesium: What’s the Link?

Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurologic condition that causes unpleasant feelings in the legs and an uncontrollable urge to move them. RLS tends to be worse at night and moving can relieve the unwelcomed sensations. Over the years there have been several treatments used by healthcare providers to relieve...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Xavier Becerra
shefinds

3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.
SKIN CARE
DC News Now

Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
LOTHIAN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Packaging#Healthy Food#Plant Based Foods#Nutrition Science#Foodsafety#General Health
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Health

Supplements That Should Not Be Mixed

Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
News-Medical.net

Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice

Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

What foods have collagen?

Collagen is an essential ingredient that we all need for glowing, youthful-looking skin, healthy hair and nails, and flexible joints. Knowing what foods contain collagen and which foods can help boost the body’s ability to make it can help you to get the most out of this protein. We’ve...
HEALTH
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Crime in Prince George’s County drops with curfew, many people say they still don’t feel safe

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crime this past summer has terrorized Prince George’s County with August being the deadliest month in county history. With a mandated curfew for youth implemented on Sept. 9th, crimes like carjackings, murders, robberies and non-fatal shootings have plummeted 64 percent through Sept. 26. county officials said. But […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy