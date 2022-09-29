ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britain's Next cuts guidance on macro outlook

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) cut its profit and sales forecasts on Thursday, saying August trading was below expectations and cost of living pressures were set to rise in the coming months.

Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online, said it now expected full price sales in its second half of its financial year to fall 1.5%, and a full year pretax profit of 840 million pounds ($905 million), up 2.1% versus 2021-22.

It previously forecast second-half full price sales growth of 1% and a full year pretax profit of 860 million pounds.

Next said cutting its guidance was a difficult call, given sales in September had improved and the company may see benefits from recent government measures.

The group reported a pretax profit of 401 million pounds for the six months to July, up 16%, with full price sales up 12.4%.

Confidence levels among Britain's consumers sank to a record low this month as they struggle with the accelerating cost of living, even before the government's mini-budget on Friday sowed turmoil in the mortgage market, leading to warnings of a sharp drop in house prices.

Wages are failing to keep pace with inflation that was 9.9% in August and Next's rivals Primark (ABF.L), ASOS (ASOS.L) and Boohoo (BOOH.L) have all warned on profit this month. read more read more

The government also announced a raft of tax cuts and help on energy costs for both consumers and businesses, but the pound/U.S. dollar exchange rate has fallen to almost parity, raising the price of imports.

($1 = 0.9282 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Tax Cuts#Linus Business#Uk#British#Next
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Axa may invest at least $98 million in Monte dei Paschi

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa (AXAF.PA) is considering investing at least 100 million euros ($97.99 million) in a new share sale by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) (BMPS.MI) without any changes to its joint venture with the Tuscan bank, two people close to the matter said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

612K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy