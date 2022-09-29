Read full article on original website
Manchester City humiliate United as Haaland and Foden hit derby hat-tricks
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks in Manchester City’s 6-3 win over United, who scored through Antony and a late double from Anthony Martial
Soccer-U.S. women to embrace ‘adversity’ at sold-out Wembley
NEW YORK (Reuters) – United States women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski is hoping a sold-out Wembley Stadium will create an atmosphere to give his team a real test in next month’s friendly against England, with the World Cup less than a year away. Twice world champions Megan Rapinoe...
Soccer-Albion Women change shorts colour because of period concerns
(Reuters) – West Bromwich Albion’s women’s team have switched their home-kit white shorts to navy ones due to concerns about players’ comfort on their periods, the English club said on Thursday. Albion Women, who compete in England’s third-tier FA Women’s National League North, will wear blue...
