French inflation eases again in September

PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
France could deliver up to 12 more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine -report

PARIS (Reuters) – France could deliver six to 12 new Caesar howitzers, originally destined for Denmark, to Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Saturday. A French Defence Ministry spokesperson said that while France supports Ukraine the details of this are “not meant to be communicated” when asked to comment on the report.
Several German embassies see surge in Russians asking about visas

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s embassies in countries neighbouring Russia have seen a surge in visa enquiries from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, a source from the German foreign ministry said on Friday. “We can confirm a sharp increase...
Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has suspended a ban on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union’s biggest coal producer. Lignite, the more polluting type of coal, is used to generate electricity but has...
DuPont’s $5.2 billion Rogers buyout deal held up by Chinese regulator

(Reuters) -Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc has received all regulatory approvals for its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp except from China, the companies said on Friday. DuPont’s all-cash takeover of the engineering materials maker would be its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019. DuPont and...
Nigeria would consider China’s C919 plane for new airline

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Nigeria would consider buying China’s newly-certified C919 passenger jet as it grows the country’s fledgling carrier Nigeria Air to 30 planes by around 2025, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Saturday. Sirika said the new airline would have a mixture of Airbus and Boeing...
Australia expands sanctions against Russians

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The new sanctions targeted individuals who the Australian government said were flouting international law to legitimise...
Axa may invest at least $98 million in Monte dei Paschi

MILAN (Reuters) – French insurer Axa is considering investing at least 100 million euros ($97.99 million) in a new share sale by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) without any changes to its joint venture with the Tuscan bank, two people close to the matter said. State-owned MPS has...
‘A day of hope’: Lula fans relish prospect of defeat for Bolsonaro

Gabriela Leoncio has been waiting for the chance to free Brazil from Jair Bolsonaro for four years. On Sunday that chance came. “It’s been a joke-slash-tragedy,” the restaurant host, 29, said of the president’s tumultuous far-right administration as she cast her vote against him in her country’s most important election in decades.
As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity

RIGA (Reuters) – Latvia’s parliamentary election on Saturday could widen a growing rift between the country’s Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over former Soviet master Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The seven-month war has prompted efforts by...
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry

KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
Take Five: A bumpy home straight

(Reuters) – A tumultuous year for financial markets is entering the home straight, with Britain battling a self-inflicted crisis and markets pouring over U.S. jobs data to determine how much of an impact Fed hikes are having on the U.S. economy. Currencies plumbing multi-year lows in Australia and New...
Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands

Managua (Reuters) – Nicaragua suspended diplomatic ties with the Netherlands on Friday, according to a statement published by the Central American country’s foreign ministry. The Nicaraguan government took the decision because the “interventionist and neo-colonial” European country had “offended and keeps offending Nicaraguan families,” the statement said....
Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Gazprom shareholders backed Russia’s biggest ever dividend payout totalling 1.208 trillion roubles ($21 billion) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the state-controlled gas giant on Friday. Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure. The...
New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred...
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia’s top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.
