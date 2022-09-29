Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO
When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
Born To Stun! Michelle Obama Rocks Chic Monochrome Outfit To NYC Dinner With Bruce Springsteen
Born to Stun!Former First Lady Michelle Obama took New York City by storm this week, looking chic in all-black while meeting pal Bruce Springsteen and his wife for an upscale dinner at Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan eatery. On Wednesday, September 28, Obama was spotted outside of Midtown hot spot Polo Bar, sporting an edgy monochrome look as she entered the establishment.The advocate rocked a fitted black bustier underneath a techwear-inspired set consisting of a black cropped jacket and matching parachute pants. She completed the futuristic ensemble with a structured black handbag, a pair of silver statement earrings and slingback stilettos, while...
CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA
EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
NYC resident rips Mayor Adams over migrant tent city, rising crime: 'Prisoner in my own home'
New York City resident Kristy Marmorato slammed Mayor Eric Adams over the city's migrant tent city construction, saying she feels like a 'prisoner' in her home
One year ago, this NJ genius said this … (Opinion)
Not much is discussed these days about COVID. People are so over any discussion of the nightmare that China, nature and our government put us through. Last year at this time we were in the middle of a contentious gubernatorial race. It was one year ago today that Gov. Phil Murphy debated his opponent Jack Ciattarelli.
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
pethelpful.com
Video Highlighting 'Guinea Pig Crisis' in New York City Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
We very rarely pay attention to what happens to abandoned animals, but a new video on TikTok is show this tragic reality for a large group of guinea pigs. According to the Animal Care Centers of NYC (@nycacc) the amount of guinea pigs that have been given up is staggering. So here is some good information for how we can all help.
How Scott Mescudi, Kenya Barris and Netflix Animators Crafted a Colorful, Trippy New York City Love Story in ‘Entergalactic’
The musical television special accompanies Kid Cudis eighth studio album of the same name
Kimmel Likens Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 27-Year Marriage to Prison: ‘Judge Shaved 3 Years Off for Good Behavior’ (Video)
Claiming their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce from the controversial congresswoman on Wednesday – and Jimmy Kimmel had jokes at the ready by the time Thursday night’s monologue came around. Filming live from Brooklyn, Kimmel broke into...
Fallon Mocks Updated Total of Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago: ‘He’s Like the Grandpa Who Prints Every Email’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon had a few new comparisons for Donald Trump on Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” after it was revealed this week that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago resulted in the seizure of nearly 200,000 government documents. The late night host joked that the twice-impeached former president is either a hoarder, or just a grandpa.
Don’t Worry, ‘SNL’ Fans, Cecily Strong Has Not Left the Show
Strong is currently in Los Angeles performing in a play, but her absence from the Season 48 premiere credits confused people
‘Tooning Out the News’ Animators Vote ‘Overwhelmingly’ to Unionize
They're the second animation studio in New York to join the Animation Guild this year
Bill Nye Demands ‘Conservative Lawmakers’ Stop ‘Cherry-Picking’ Hurricane Data to Pacify Their Base (Video)
Lets be world leaders, for crying out loud! the Science Guy tells CNNs Jim Acosta
Jameela Jamil Torches Met Gala for Naming ‘Bigoted,’ ‘Distinctly Hateful’ Karl Lagerfeld as 2023 Theme
We didn't fight all this s--- just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people's skinny faves, the actress wrote
