Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
U.S. VP Harris, actress Priyanka Chopra discuss mansplaining, abortion rights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday reminded top female Democrats of their duty to fight for reproductive rights and how electing two more Democratic senators in the upcoming midterm elections is critical to that fight. “If there were ever any reason for this group to...
Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Netherlands
Managua (Reuters) – Nicaragua suspended diplomatic ties with the Netherlands on Friday, according to a statement published by the Central American country’s foreign ministry. The Nicaraguan government took the decision because the “interventionist and neo-colonial” European country had “offended and keeps offending Nicaraguan families,” the statement said....
Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro-wrestler politician with N.Korea ties, dies – media
(Reuters) – Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, widely known for his match with Muhammad Ali and ties to North Korea, has died aged 79, after years of battling a rare disease, media reported on Saturday. Inoki became one of the biggest names in Japan’s pro-wrestling’s...
Russian spy chief: we have evidence West involved in ‘sabotage’ of Nord Stream pipelines
(Reuters) -Russia’s top spy said on Friday that Moscow had materials which indicated the West had a role in ruptures to the undersea Nord Stream pipelines that have threatened to put them permanently out of use, Russian news agencies reported. “We have materials that point to a Western trace...
Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday annexing four regions of Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart said Putin would have to be stopped for Russia to avoid the most damaging consequences of the war. There was a warning too from United...
Russian Deputy PM says it’s possible to restore Nord Stream pipelines – TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Streams pipelines, TASS news agency reported. “There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time...
Chechen leader Kadyrov says Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s region of Chechnya, said on Saturday that Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in Ukraine after a major new defeat on the battlefield. In a message on Telegram addressing Russia’s loss of its stronghold of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, Kadyrov...
Kremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday there was a need for thorough international investigation into ruptures of the Russian-led Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a statement by Russia’s top spy that Moscow had materials indicating that the West had a role in the breaches of the Baltic Sea pipelines.
Several German embassies see surge in Russians asking about visas
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s embassies in countries neighbouring Russia have seen a surge in visa enquiries from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, a source from the German foreign ministry said on Friday. “We can confirm a sharp increase...
As Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
RIGA (Reuters) – Latvia’s parliamentary election on Saturday could widen a growing rift between the country’s Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority over their place in society, amid widespread national anger over former Soviet master Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The seven-month war has prompted efforts by...
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia -ministry
KYIV (Reuters) – A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), NEW ISLAND, has arrived at Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver Ukrainian wheat to Somalia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia, Yemen...
Kuwait’s government submits resignation to crown prince – state news agency
(Reuters) – Kuwait’s government submitted its resignation on Sunday, state news agency (KUNA) reported, following a parliamentary eleciton in the Gulf state. KUNA reported that Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir’s duties late last year, received the government’s letter of resignation from Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah.
Iran lawmakers chant “thank you, police” amid growing public fury over woman’s death
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian lawmakers chanted “thank you, thank you, police” during a parliament session on Sunday, amid weeks of anti-government protests across Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody, Iranian state media reported. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
Zelenskiy urges minorities in Russia to resist Kremlin mobilisation
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday urged minority groups across Russia to resist the Kremlin’s mobilisation effort, telling them they need not die in a “shameful war”. Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video appeal on the eve of a Kremlin ceremony to mark...
Russia opens antitrust probe into military equipment retailers
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s competition watchdog opened a series of investigations on Friday into price rises for military goods as demand rose amid Moscow’s drive to enlist hundreds of thousands more Russians for its military operation in Ukraine. The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it was looking...
Turkey strikes 23 PKK members in northern Iraq air raid
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey struck 23 members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in an air raid some 140 kilometres (90 miles)into northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday. It said all the group had been “neutralised”, which typically means killed. Turkey regularly carries out...
U.S. judge dismisses Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit against gun makers
(Reuters) – A federal judge on Friday dismissed Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston said all of Mexico’s...
Hong Kong government to further ease coronavirus measures
HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong government said on Friday it aims to ease some coronavirus curbs in an orderly way as pandemic trends in the Asia financial hub were continuing to stabilise. From Oct. 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed including raising the maximum number...
Australia expands sanctions against Russians
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia on Sunday imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The new sanctions targeted individuals who the Australian government said were flouting international law to legitimise...
