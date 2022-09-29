ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ex-BoE boss Carney says UK tax cuts complicate BoE inflation fight

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uip9b_0iEi08FB00

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney criticized the new British government's plan to cut taxes for undercutting efforts by the central bank to curb inflation and for sowing chaos in financial markets.

"Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances - tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank - has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets as we have all seen," Carney told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

Last week, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng followed through on Prime Minister Liz Truss's promises of tax cuts by announcing further reductions in taxation without detailing the impact on the public finances or explaining his economic growth plans.

The pound sank and British government bond yields soared, forcing the BoE to revive its bond-buying in an emergency move on Wednesday to shore up pension funds. read more

Carney said the government was right to focus on getting Britain's economy to grow more quickly but that ambition remained for the future and in the short term there was confusion about how the public finances were going to add up.

The lack of an assessment by Britain's budget watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, was a concern for investors, the Canadian who ran the BoE until 2020 told the BBC.

"It's important to have (the budget) subject to independent and dare I say expert scrutiny," Carney said.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Truss tries to reassure on economic plan

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to reassure her party and the public on Sunday by saying she should have done more to "lay the ground" for an economic plan that saw the pound fall to record lows and government borrowing costs soar.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Mark Carney
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tax Cuts#Uk#Bank Of England#British#Boe#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Port Talbot: Liz Truss promises talks with Tata on steelworks' future

UK ministers will talk to Port Talbot steelworks' owners, after warnings the plant could close without a deal for subsidies to reduce carbon emissions, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales. The prime minister promised discussions with Tata about the future of the plant, which employs 4,000 people. She said it...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

612K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy