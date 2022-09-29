ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Alaska delegation applauds President Joe Biden on Western Alaska disaster cost share

Washington, DC (KINY) - The Alaska delegation is applauding the announcement of a 100% federal cost share for the Western Alaska disaster. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy have welcomed an announcement that President Biden has approved the State of Alaska’s request to waive the state’s cost share for individual and public assistance for recovery efforts from the impacts of Typhoon Merbok in Western Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association receives Seafood Industry Climate Award

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In September 2022, Acme Smoked Fish Foundation announced the first grant recipients of the Seafood Industry Climate Awards. Each recipient will receive a $40,000 grant this year to support an innovation focused on lowering the carbon footprint within the seafood industry and/or increasing the leadership role of underrepresented groups in the industry.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
kinyradio.com

ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaskan reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage

Musher Jessie Holmes takes a break from cooking his dogs a meal to nuzzle with two wheel dogs at the Ophir checkpoint during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (AP photo) Anchorage, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy