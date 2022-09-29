Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Donations are sparse for Alaska constitutional convention vote, disclosures show
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - This year’s vote on an Alaska constitutional convention has the potential to influence the availability of abortion here, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend, and dozens of contentious issues on a variety of subjects. Despite the importance of the upcoming vote, political donors...
kinyradio.com
Alaska joins 20 states calling for Air Force to accept religious exemptions for vaccine mandates
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska has joined 20 other states in an amicus brief challenging the U.S. Air Force for violating the constitutional and statutory rights of airmen when it refused religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Recently, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic the Department of Defense began...
kinyradio.com
Alaska delegation applauds President Joe Biden on Western Alaska disaster cost share
Washington, DC (KINY) - The Alaska delegation is applauding the announcement of a 100% federal cost share for the Western Alaska disaster. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy have welcomed an announcement that President Biden has approved the State of Alaska’s request to waive the state’s cost share for individual and public assistance for recovery efforts from the impacts of Typhoon Merbok in Western Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association receives Seafood Industry Climate Award
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In September 2022, Acme Smoked Fish Foundation announced the first grant recipients of the Seafood Industry Climate Awards. Each recipient will receive a $40,000 grant this year to support an innovation focused on lowering the carbon footprint within the seafood industry and/or increasing the leadership role of underrepresented groups in the industry.
kinyradio.com
ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
kinyradio.com
Alaskan reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
Musher Jessie Holmes takes a break from cooking his dogs a meal to nuzzle with two wheel dogs at the Ophir checkpoint during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (AP photo) Anchorage, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast.
