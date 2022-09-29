Read full article on original website
Jaie
3d ago
Well I am looking for more . The entire State Of California should, should, should break up.There is to much corruption 😵💫 and to much money going into ONE Witch' s Pot !
Beatrice Miele
2d ago
Totally stupid idea..Supported by folks like Jeff Burum ( big player in the Failed "The Colony" Fiasco) and exam his & their real agenda...Wouldn't get my VOTE
Lester Dobson III
2d ago
well if we leave then we're won't have Gavin needing an the rest of those money hungry elected officials. we can have our own gun rights re established not under they laws but like the rest of the country.
Santa Clarita Radio
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
How it took a lawsuit to guarantee students in California’s poorest schools a right to read
AN 11-YEAR-OLD BOY writing a fifth-grade book report on “The Cat in the Hat,” a book meant for kindergartners. A second-grade girl stuck at a preschool reading level. Students who break down in tears when asked to read aloud in class. While some might blame teachers or schools...
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Reparations panel: Black Californians could be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars
CALIFORNIA’S TASK FORCE on reparations has begun putting dollar figures to potential compensation for the various forms of racial discrimination, generational pain and suffering Black Americans experienced in the state. The rough estimates by economic consultants may mean that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to Black...
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding...
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still in operation […]
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Gov. Newsom has California switch early to winter-blend of fuel as gas prices cross $6
SACRAMENTO – With gas prices over $6 a gallon in California again, Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing state officials to make the switch to the winter blend of fuel early. As of Friday, AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular in California is $6.293. Newsom called out oil companies in a statement on Friday."We're not going to stand by while greedy oil companies fleece Californians," Newsom said. To try and bring prices down, Newsom said he directed the California Air Resources Board to have them transition to the winter-blend of gas already. The governor says this move brought down prices by 25 cents within two weeks when it was last implemented in 2012. Newsom also highlighted how his inflation relief checks, worth up to $1,050 for some people, are on the way. Nationally, gas prices are several dollars cheaper than California but are also starting to tick up. Experts say the tightening of supply and an increase in demand is to blame.
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk
A new law signed on Friday will allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assembly member […]
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
Gov. Newsom addresses soaring gas prices, calls for early roll out of winter-blend fuel
As gas prices continue to soar in the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the California Air Resources Board to allow refineries to begin distributing winter-blend gasoline earlier than usual. State refiners are required to produce a summer-blend gasoline through October in most areas of California, and after Oct. 31, a winter-blend gasoline […]
Newsom's Recent Closing of Prison Means An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
The Susanville prison scheduled to be closed is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
ABA Journal
California bar announces probes of 2 prominent lawyers after report on mishandled settlement funds
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that it is investigating two prominent Los Angeles lawyers in connection with the mishandled distribution of settlement funds paid by insurers for descendants of Armenian genocide victims. The lawyers under investigation are Mark John Geragos and Brian Stephen Kabateck, who are described as...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Allow Millions of Convicts’ Criminal Arrest Records Sealed
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday to allow the criminal arrest records of convicted criminals sealed from potential employers, schools, charitable organizations and the public. According to SB 731 author Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles), “Due to the widespread usage of background checks in today’s society, the availability...
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family
On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
