Bakersfield Now
Assemblyman Fong: Supply chain crisis bill will speed up system
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Assemblymember Vince Fong says 40% of products used in the U.S. come through a California port. So the ports affect not only every Californian but every American. "During the pandemic people were staying home and the spending patterns across the globe really turned away from...
Bakersfield Now
Dangerous flooding in California's future
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Central Valley of California is known for summer heat and a very distinct wet and dry season. Residents are more accustomed to long droughts rather than big floods. But extreme and protracted rainfall events are not unknown to our region. The most dramatic was...
Bakersfield Now
Red Cross: How you can help victims of Hurricane Ian
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Florida's governor is calling this a "500-year flood event." Hurricane Ian had thousands of people being evacuated across Florida on Thursday. The powerful Category 4 storm made landfall in the southwestern part of the state, causing catastrophic destruction. Sanibel Island streets looked like rivers when...
Bakersfield Now
Taco Bros closing downtown Bakersfield location, offering free birria taco Sept. 30
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Taco Bros announced their downtown Bakersfield location is closing. They posted the announcement on their Instagram page. They said they are offering a free birria taco with any purchase all day on Friday, Sept. 30. The post said Well Fargo Bank will be demolishing the...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man dies after vehicle strikes tree in SW Bakersfield, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (SEPT. 30): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a crash in southwest Bakersfield as 66-year-old Milton Couto of Bakersfield. ----------------- A man was found dead early Thursday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree in southwest Bakersfield, according...
Bakersfield Now
BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
Bakersfield Now
DeSantis says officials 'absolutely expect to have mortality' from Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on Thursday night about the latest on Hurricane Ian's impact on the southwestern and central portions of the state, saying he and officials "absolutely expect" there will be deaths to report. The governor said they will likely know a confirmed...
Bakersfield Now
Man killed in head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield
A 38-year-old man is dead and another man is injured after a head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:40 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center reported a crash on David Road, west of Edison Road. Officers investigated and it was revealed that a...
Bakersfield Now
Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser
WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/29
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
Two men wanted for robbing several businesses: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two suspects wanted for several robberies. The incident happened on June 23 at multiple businesses in Bakersfield, said police. They are described as:. Hispanic, 27 to 33 years old, 5'9" tall and 280...
Bakersfield Now
BPD invites community to National Night Out
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police Department is inviting the public to join them for their 39th annual National Night Out. It's an event to promote police-community partnerships. Detective Marc Lugo stopped by Eyewitness News to share how important this event is to the department.
Bakersfield Now
2 men dead, including suspect, woman wounded in shooting at Tulare County dairy
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people are dead and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a dairy Thursday morning west of Goshen in Tulare County. The sheriff's office says a 49-year-old woman was shot but will survive. The suspect and another man did not survive.
Bakersfield Now
Man found guilty in murder on Oregon Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was found guilty by a Kern County jury Friday for his role in the shooting that killed Ruben Vega in Jan. 2021. Michael Gonzales was convicted on second-degree murder charges and faces sentencing on Dec. 1. He was found guilty on three weapons charges and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.
Bakersfield Now
Missing woman last seen near Memorial Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman, considered at-risk due to medical conditions. Donna Wilson, 60 was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street, near Memorial Hospital. She's described as White,...
Bakersfield Now
Grab your cup of joe, it's National Coffee Day! Where to find the best coffee deals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's the caffeinated drink that keeps us going and something that we all here at Eyewitness News Mornings drink daily. It's National Coffee Day, so go out and enjoy that sip of coffee a little extra today. A new study shows that coffee can benefit...
