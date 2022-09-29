ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Assemblyman Fong: Supply chain crisis bill will speed up system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Assemblymember Vince Fong says 40% of products used in the U.S. come through a California port. So the ports affect not only every Californian but every American. "During the pandemic people were staying home and the spending patterns across the globe really turned away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Dangerous flooding in California's future

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Central Valley of California is known for summer heat and a very distinct wet and dry season. Residents are more accustomed to long droughts rather than big floods. But extreme and protracted rainfall events are not unknown to our region. The most dramatic was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Red Cross: How you can help victims of Hurricane Ian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Florida's governor is calling this a "500-year flood event." Hurricane Ian had thousands of people being evacuated across Florida on Thursday. The powerful Category 4 storm made landfall in the southwestern part of the state, causing catastrophic destruction. Sanibel Island streets looked like rivers when...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Traffic
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Man dies after vehicle strikes tree in SW Bakersfield, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (SEPT. 30): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a crash in southwest Bakersfield as 66-year-old Milton Couto of Bakersfield. ----------------- A man was found dead early Thursday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree in southwest Bakersfield, according...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man killed in head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield

A 38-year-old man is dead and another man is injured after a head-on crash on David Road, south of Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:40 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center reported a crash on David Road, west of Edison Road. Officers investigated and it was revealed that a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Refineries#Fuel Efficiency#Gas Stations
Bakersfield Now

Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
TEXAS STATE
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the week: 9/29

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two men wanted for robbing several businesses: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two suspects wanted for several robberies. The incident happened on June 23 at multiple businesses in Bakersfield, said police. They are described as:. Hispanic, 27 to 33 years old, 5'9" tall and 280...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD invites community to National Night Out

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police Department is inviting the public to join them for their 39th annual National Night Out. It's an event to promote police-community partnerships. Detective Marc Lugo stopped by Eyewitness News to share how important this event is to the department.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Bakersfield Now

Man found guilty in murder on Oregon Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was found guilty by a Kern County jury Friday for his role in the shooting that killed Ruben Vega in Jan. 2021. Michael Gonzales was convicted on second-degree murder charges and faces sentencing on Dec. 1. He was found guilty on three weapons charges and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing woman last seen near Memorial Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman, considered at-risk due to medical conditions. Donna Wilson, 60 was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the 3600 block of San Dimas Street, near Memorial Hospital. She's described as White,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy