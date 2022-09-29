ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Stockton city council passes ordinance banning camping in some areas

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new ordinance passed unanimously by Stockton's City Council Tuesday will outlaw camping within 30 feet of dozens of "critical infrastructure areas," like government buildings, levees and parks. Starting Oct. 27, those camping within 30 feet of critical infrastructure or wildfire risk areas are subject to...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Vice Mayor calls to amend ordinance, ban homeless camps 500-feet from schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community leaders and concerned parents joined Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby to discuss the importance of keeping children safe Tuesday. The meeting comes after several incidents where young students were followed or harassed by homeless individuals near schools or daycare centers. The most recent incident happened last week when a Sutter Middle School student was walking to school.
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks

A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California EDD faces tough questions at oversight committee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's embattled Employment Development Department faced tough questions from five legislators during a joint oversight hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday. This comes after more than two years of questions and concern over the handling of both applications and fraud at the department over the past two years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

Folsom City Council makes outdoor dining permanent

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday making the city's outdoor dining permit program permanent, effective Oct. 27. A temporary program was established under an emergency order to help restaurants after the COVID-related shutdown of indoor dining. The newly approved program is similar and creates a framework for restaurants trying to use portions of city-owned properties and on-street parking spaces for outdoor dining.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'A place where waste becomes energy': How Yolo County leaders are transforming their landfill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Methane gas is one of the most potent greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States. That methane gets produced as organic waste from things like food, plant material and sewage is broken down by bacteria in the soil.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus

SACRAMENTO — Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus.School President Robert Nelson said an employee found the symbol on a sign in the arboretum.Along with the swastika, you could see the words "white pride nationwide."The sign has been taken down so the hate speech can be removed.This the third swastika to be found on the campus this month.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

