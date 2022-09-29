Read full article on original website
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Stockton city council passes ordinance banning camping in some areas
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new ordinance passed unanimously by Stockton's City Council Tuesday will outlaw camping within 30 feet of dozens of "critical infrastructure areas," like government buildings, levees and parks. Starting Oct. 27, those camping within 30 feet of critical infrastructure or wildfire risk areas are subject to...
Sacramento Vice Mayor calls to amend ordinance, ban homeless camps 500-feet from schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community leaders and concerned parents joined Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby to discuss the importance of keeping children safe Tuesday. The meeting comes after several incidents where young students were followed or harassed by homeless individuals near schools or daycare centers. The most recent incident happened last week when a Sutter Middle School student was walking to school.
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
California EDD faces tough questions at oversight committee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's embattled Employment Development Department faced tough questions from five legislators during a joint oversight hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday. This comes after more than two years of questions and concern over the handling of both applications and fraud at the department over the past two years.
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: What is being done to help those in crisis | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Forty-five percent, that’s how much calls to a suicide prevention lifeline rose after the government made it just a little easier to find help. In August, the three-digit number 988 went live. It’s a 911 of sorts for those dealing with a mental health crisis.
Folsom City Council makes outdoor dining permanent
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday making the city's outdoor dining permit program permanent, effective Oct. 27. A temporary program was established under an emergency order to help restaurants after the COVID-related shutdown of indoor dining. The newly approved program is similar and creates a framework for restaurants trying to use portions of city-owned properties and on-street parking spaces for outdoor dining.
Stockton Unified apologizes after photos of class assignment circulate on social media
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District is apologizing Friday after photos surfaced online showing students at the Weber Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan as part of a school assignment. According to a statement school district officials sent to...
'We need a voice, we are helpless': Hundreds of Iranian-Americans demonstrate in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Hundreds of members of the local Iranian community gathered in Carmichael Saturday to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police after allegedly not wearing a headscarf properly. About 21,000 Iranian-Americans call the Sacramento area home,...
People to walk in Sacramento to bring awareness to suicide prevention, mental health
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Out of Darkness Community Walk is happening Saturday in Sacramento to bring awareness to suicide prevention. A woman taking part in the walk is sharing her story of loss and her struggles with mental health. Jolene Prosser-Tift is a suicide prevention advocate. “Are you suicidal?...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
'A place where waste becomes energy': How Yolo County leaders are transforming their landfill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Methane gas is one of the most potent greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States. That methane gets produced as organic waste from things like food, plant material and sewage is broken down by bacteria in the soil.
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Small businesses, minorities may be heavily affected by gas appliance bans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California and the Sacramento region move toward a low-carbon economy, small and minority-owned businesses of all kinds will be affected by this complex transition. From stoves to hot water, natural gas is used to power many homes and businesses here in California. Some experts say...
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
Frustrations among neighbors, police, activists grow after consecutive shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors, activists, and law enforcement are calling for change after a weekend of shootings in several Sacramento neighborhoods. From Midtown and Oak Park to South Natomas, violence in Sacramento has resulted in the third consecutive day where someone was found dead. "I just heard all the...
Four people shot and killed in Sacramento in 12-hour period. How the city's police chief is reacting
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Police say five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento at four different locations since Sunday morning, one of the victims a teenager. Four of the victims were killed between late Monday night and Tuesday morning within the span of 12 hours. As of Tuesday...
Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus
SACRAMENTO — Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus.School President Robert Nelson said an employee found the symbol on a sign in the arboretum.Along with the swastika, you could see the words "white pride nationwide."The sign has been taken down so the hate speech can be removed.This the third swastika to be found on the campus this month.
