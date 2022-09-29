ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

calexicochronicle.com

LIVE FOOTBALL: Imperial @ Calexico

CALEXICO — The Imperial High football team (4-1) visits undefeated Calexico High (5-0) in the Imperial Valley League opener for both teams, live from Ward Field in Calexico on Friday night, Sept. 30. The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week, while the Tigers scored an 18-8 victory over...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mater Dei Catholic Blanks Spartans, 35-0

EL CENTRO — The No. 8-ranked team in the San Diego Section, Mater Dei Catholic High, made the trek from Chula Vista to Cal Jones Field on Friday, Sept. 30, and blanked the Central Union High football team, 35-0. Mater Dei scored on its opening possession with a 43-yard touchdown run from Anthony McMillian Jr. to put the Crusaders up 7-0. They would add a passing touchdown midway through the quarter to build a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
VISTA, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Noche de Mexicana at Camarena Fulfills a Promise

CALEXICO — After a bit of rescheduling, Noche de Mexicana went off without a hitch at the Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico, the first family night of the fall season for the library. Families came from all over the Valley on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, for a night of...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Offense Punishes Scots

EL CENTRO — The well-oiled machine that is the offense for the Palo Verde Valley High School football team scored on eight of its nine possessions en route to a 56-28 Desert League victory over Vincent Memorial Catholic High here on Friday, Sept. 30. The Yellowjackets (6-1 overall, 1-0...
PALO VERDE, CA
kyma.com

Young leaders are recognized for their commitment to the Yuma community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 20 nominees under the age of 40 years were honored for their contributions to the community. The goal is to promote leadership and help develop the next generation of local leaders. "We want to spotlight young professional entrepreneurs, people that are giving back to the...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

69-year-old man missing in Yuma

The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Local hosts informal city council candidate forum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The candidates for Yuma city council are setting up to meet and mingle with locals during an informal forum at the America First Resource Center. No rehearsed answers and no pre-submitted questions. The event’s vision is for the community to feel more connected with their...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms and potential clear days as we head into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sufficient moisture has lingered across the region warranting continued slight chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms the next several days. The main activity should be focused over terrain features with localized gusty winds and localized blowing dust the primary impacts at lower elevations. Temperatures will remain near to above average with desert communities afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
azdot.gov

Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
YUMA, AZ

