EL CENTRO — The No. 8-ranked team in the San Diego Section, Mater Dei Catholic High, made the trek from Chula Vista to Cal Jones Field on Friday, Sept. 30, and blanked the Central Union High football team, 35-0. Mater Dei scored on its opening possession with a 43-yard touchdown run from Anthony McMillian Jr. to put the Crusaders up 7-0. They would add a passing touchdown midway through the quarter to build a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO