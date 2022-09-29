Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
LIVE FOOTBALL: Imperial @ Calexico
CALEXICO — The Imperial High football team (4-1) visits undefeated Calexico High (5-0) in the Imperial Valley League opener for both teams, live from Ward Field in Calexico on Friday night, Sept. 30. The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week, while the Tigers scored an 18-8 victory over...
kyma.com
San Pasqual volleyball drops game in five sets to Desert Heights Prep at home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Pasqual Warriors volleyball team dropped their game against the Desert Heights Preparatory Academy Coyotes in five sets on Thursday night. The Warriors got off to a strong start as they looked for their third win on the year. Sets one and two both...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mater Dei Catholic Blanks Spartans, 35-0
EL CENTRO — The No. 8-ranked team in the San Diego Section, Mater Dei Catholic High, made the trek from Chula Vista to Cal Jones Field on Friday, Sept. 30, and blanked the Central Union High football team, 35-0. Mater Dei scored on its opening possession with a 43-yard touchdown run from Anthony McMillian Jr. to put the Crusaders up 7-0. They would add a passing touchdown midway through the quarter to build a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The City of Yuma is bringing inclusive playgrounds to our area
The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation team is collaborating with a local family to enhance the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground with the addition of a new inclusive play area. The post The City of Yuma is bringing inclusive playgrounds to our area appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Noche de Mexicana at Camarena Fulfills a Promise
CALEXICO — After a bit of rescheduling, Noche de Mexicana went off without a hitch at the Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico, the first family night of the fall season for the library. Families came from all over the Valley on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, for a night of...
Lane restrictions near I-8 at Pacific Ave in Yuma
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be lane restrictions near the I-8 at Pacific Avenue in Yuma from October 3 to 17. The post Lane restrictions near I-8 at Pacific Ave in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Offense Punishes Scots
EL CENTRO — The well-oiled machine that is the offense for the Palo Verde Valley High School football team scored on eight of its nine possessions en route to a 56-28 Desert League victory over Vincent Memorial Catholic High here on Friday, Sept. 30. The Yellowjackets (6-1 overall, 1-0...
Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border
September 30th is the last day of what has been a very busy year at the border in the Yuma Sector. The post Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Young leaders are recognized for their commitment to the Yuma community
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 20 nominees under the age of 40 years were honored for their contributions to the community. The goal is to promote leadership and help develop the next generation of local leaders. "We want to spotlight young professional entrepreneurs, people that are giving back to the...
Possible school threat in Yuma County
The Yuma Police Department said they received information on Sept. 29 around 7 p.m. of a possible threat of violence that will happen at a school on Sept. 30. The post Possible school threat in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October
The first annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest will be coming to the fairgrounds from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16. The post First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro Regional Medical Center in need of more funding
The Chief Executive Officer of El Centro Regional Medical Center says the hospital is financially struggling. The post El Centro Regional Medical Center in need of more funding appeared first on KYMA.
69-year-old man missing in Yuma
The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Local hosts informal city council candidate forum
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The candidates for Yuma city council are setting up to meet and mingle with locals during an informal forum at the America First Resource Center. No rehearsed answers and no pre-submitted questions. The event’s vision is for the community to feel more connected with their...
Three-vehicle collision in Somerton
A three-vehicle collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue D and Highway 95 in Somerton. The post Three-vehicle collision in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms and potential clear days as we head into the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sufficient moisture has lingered across the region warranting continued slight chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms the next several days. The main activity should be focused over terrain features with localized gusty winds and localized blowing dust the primary impacts at lower elevations. Temperatures will remain near to above average with desert communities afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.
ABC 15 News
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
Amberly’s Place kicks off domestic violence awareness with local law enforcement
October is almost here and with it comes Domestic Violence Awareness month. The post Amberly’s Place kicks off domestic violence awareness with local law enforcement appeared first on KYMA.
azdot.gov
Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
