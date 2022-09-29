Read full article on original website
NRL Grand Final: Phil Gould relishes in Penrith's success after winning second-straight title
Phil Gould is continuing to see the fruits of his labour at Penrith, despite leaving the club over three years ago. It's no secret that Gus was at the centre of the club's long rebuild over a decade ago, with his 'five-year plan' becoming more of a decade-long journey towards success.
NRL Grand Final: Brad Arthur makes no excuses for Parramatta's performance
Eels coach Brad Arthur has made no excuses for his side's performance in the grand final, after they were blown off the park by a dominant Penrith outfit 28-12 on Sunday night. Going into the half-time break down 18-0, Parramatta would concede a further two tries after the break and...
NRL Grand Final 2022: Penrith Panthers player ratings
Penrith dominated their western Sydney rivals from start to finish to cap a remarkable campaign, as they became premiers for the second consecutive year. It was a ruthless performance with the Eels barely given a sniff. The Panthers’ fullback Dylan Edwards was simply incredible at the back, while the forward pack set the platform for the likes of Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary to play off the back of.
NRL Grand Final Streaming: How to watch Penrith v Parramatta if you can’t get to a TV
If you can’t get to a TV on Sunday night, when bragging rights for Sydney’s west will be up for grabs, you can still watch Penrith defend their title against Parramatta. Unlike the AFL Grand Final, you can stream the NRL Grand Final if standard FTA isn’t an option.
History of NFL games in London: Vikings vs. Saints extends streak of no games between teams with winning records
The NFL has been intent on putting down roots on the other side of the pond in recent years. The league sends teams to play in London, hoping to build excitement among the British masses, fans whose sporting landscapes tend to revolve mostly around soccer. NFL London draws plenty of...
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today in Canada? Schedule, time for NFL London game
The Week 4 Sunday slate kicks off in the early hours of the morning, as the Vikings and Saints are across the pond playing in London. It is the first of three games that will be played in England this season in the NFL. Minnesota previously played overseas in 2017, defeating the Browns at Twickenham Stadium. The Saints also played in London in the same season, blanking the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
