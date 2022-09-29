ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Sporting News

NRL Grand Final: Brad Arthur makes no excuses for Parramatta's performance

Eels coach Brad Arthur has made no excuses for his side's performance in the grand final, after they were blown off the park by a dominant Penrith outfit 28-12 on Sunday night. Going into the half-time break down 18-0, Parramatta would concede a further two tries after the break and...
RUGBY
Sporting News

NRL Grand Final 2022: Penrith Panthers player ratings

Penrith dominated their western Sydney rivals from start to finish to cap a remarkable campaign, as they became premiers for the second consecutive year. It was a ruthless performance with the Eels barely given a sniff. The Panthers’ fullback Dylan Edwards was simply incredible at the back, while the forward pack set the platform for the likes of Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary to play off the back of.
RUGBY
Sporting News

What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today in Canada? Schedule, time for NFL London game

The Week 4 Sunday slate kicks off in the early hours of the morning, as the Vikings and Saints are across the pond playing in London. It is the first of three games that will be played in England this season in the NFL. Minnesota previously played overseas in 2017, defeating the Browns at Twickenham Stadium. The Saints also played in London in the same season, blanking the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
