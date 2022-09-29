Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
On GPS: Exiled oligarch on Putin's threats
Former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of “The Russia Conundrum,” tells Fareed why he doesn’t believe Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat is a bluff.
On GPS: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on America's commitment to Taiwan
Fareed asks US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin how the US would respond to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
Ex-oligarch says Putin made a dangerous move and is risking his life
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oil executive who spent years in prison, discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mindset as he declared Russian rule over parts of Ukraine.
Rubio: 'No complaints' about Biden admin response to Hurricane Ian
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tells CNN’s Dana Bash that some coastal communities in Florida “will never look the same again” after Hurricane Ian.
‘A day of hope’: Lula fans relish prospect of defeat for Bolsonaro
Gabriela Leoncio has been waiting for the chance to free Brazil from Jair Bolsonaro for four years. On Sunday that chance came. “It’s been a joke-slash-tragedy,” the restaurant host, 29, said of the president’s tumultuous far-right administration as she cast her vote against him in her country’s most important election in decades.
Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack
Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked
