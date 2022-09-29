ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Welfare group reports severe breaches on Romanian fur farms

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MiGb_0iEhtwiL00

In a dingy basement, chinchillas bred to provide the fashion industry with their fur bite the wire of cages that are stacked floor-to-ceiling with no natural light, as their babies struggle across the wire-mesh floors.

The scene captured on video is among the findings from an undercover investigation into conditions on Romania’s chinchilla fur farms, carried out last year by the animal welfare charity Humane Society International.

HSI said it uncovered cruel and allegedly illegal practices, and appealed to Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to completely ban fur farming in the Eastern European country.

On Wednesday, the charity formally submitted a report on its findings — exclusively seen by The Associated Press — to Ciuca, urging him to “stop this atrocious suffering in the name of fashion.”

HSI investigators who looked into 11 chinchilla farms in different parts of Romania said some farmers told them they kill the animals by breaking their necks — a practice that contravenes the killing methods permitted for chinchillas under European Union law.

Chinchillas are a highly sociable species of rodent native to South America, and prized for their soft, silky fur.

“This investigation provides shocking evidence of the deprivation these animals are suffering in Romania for the fur industry,” said Andreea Roseti, Romania’s country director for HSI. “Such cruelty brings shame on Romania and we hope that our investigation marks the beginning of the end for the fur industry here.”

One fur farmer allegedly showed an HSI investigator a homemade gas chamber — a grim method of killing permitted under EU law — which had been constructed “using a pressure cooker.” The group also said female chinchillas are kept in almost permanent pregnancy cycles, during which they are forced to wear a “stiff neck brace or collar” to prevent them escaping during mating.

In response to HSI’s investigation, a group of Romanian lawmakers filed proposed legislation in parliament on Monday calling for a ban on the breeding and killing of animals solely for their fur. It was signed by five lawmakers from the center-right National Liberal Party.

It's a push for Romania, an EU member since 2007, to “align itself with EU legislation” and join other bloc members that have already introduced such bans, the lawmakers said.

Gheorghe Pecingina, the deputy who initiated the proposal, told The Associated Press it is important that the “cruel” practice ends now because the chinchillas “are killed with barbaric methods” in Romania.

Prime Minister Ciuca's office and the Association of Romanian Leather and Fur Producers didn't immediately reply to AP requests for comment.

Last week Latvian lawmakers voted to amend legislation to ban fur farms, making Latvia the fifteenth of the EU’s 27 countries to call time on the industry.

“There is no possibility in which the life of animals or anything connected with these animals should be acceptable in fur farming,” HSI's Roseti said. “These animals are only bred for their fur which is used for fashion ... this is not a reason to keep (them) in those conditions and to kill them.”

Fur Free Europe, a European Citizens’ Initiative supported by dozens of animal welfare organizations and registered by the European Commission in March, is running a petition calling for an EU-wide ban on fur farms and on the trading of fur products on the bloc’s market. It’s raised more than 377,000 signatures so far.

“This is Romania’s chance to be on the right side of history,” Roseti said.

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Nord Pipeline Explosion May Have Caused Single Biggest Methane Leak in History

The war between Europe and Russia may be responsible for a new horror: a shockingly large release of damaging greenhouse gas. Earlier this week, three leaks in two natural gas pipelines, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Poland were discovered by officials, with monitoring stations logging big spikes in methane from the leaks. On Thursday, Swedish officials said that they have found a fourth leak in the pipelines, which run between Russia and Germany. Seismologists say that explosions and drops of pressure were logged in the area, leading several European officials to suggest the breaches may be an act of sabotage against European energy stability, possibly from Russia. Russia on Thursday denied responsibility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

‘A day of hope’: Lula fans relish prospect of defeat for Bolsonaro

Gabriela Leoncio has been waiting for the chance to free Brazil from Jair Bolsonaro for four years. On Sunday that chance came. “It’s been a joke-slash-tragedy,” the restaurant host, 29, said of the president’s tumultuous far-right administration as she cast her vote against him in her country’s most important election in decades.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur Farming#European Union#Romanian#Hsi#Eastern European#The Associated Press
BBC

Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison

A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

849K+
Followers
181K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy