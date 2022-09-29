ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Digital Trends

‘Wordle’ today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#469)

Trying to solve Wordle #469 for October 1, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. The weekend is finally here! But we all know Wordle doesn’t end just because we’re not at work. While you’re kicking back and relaxing this weekend, pull up today’s Wordle and keep that winning streak going through the weekend. We believe in you!
Loudwire

Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Terry Mansfield

All-Time Best Songs (Opinion)

Best songs are always up for debate, but we feel confident in these picks. There are countless best song lists, but everyone has their own opinion on the best songs. To try and compile a definitive list of the all-time best songs, we consulted several different sources and averaged out the rankings to come up with this list.
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
NBC News

Baby Rusty is 1! See Dylan Dreyer's little boy react to birthday gelato

Here's the scoop: Dylan Dreyer’s son Rusty is 1 today. “Birthday gelato!” Rusty’s dad, Brian Fichera, captioned an Instagram video on Sept. 29. In the clip, Rusty, who is perched on Dylan’s lap, is seen lighting up as she feeds him spoonfuls of the dessert. Adding to the cuteness: big brothers, Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, chanting “Happy birthday Rusty!”
Elite Daily

OMG, Paramore Released Their First Song In 4 Years

After a four-year hiatus from the music scene, Paramore has officially returned. On Sept. 28, the iconic pop-punk band released their new single, “This Is Why,” along with details about their upcoming album of the same name. This thrilling drop finds the trio doing what they do best: cooing sharp, unwavering lyrics over riff-heavy production. Oh, Paramore. You’ve been highly missed.
BET

‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Shares Cancer Diagnosis

“This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post. “There’s people out there who just care because they understand what you’re going through,” the rapper said in an interview with Hot 97. “If you were to ask yourself who the...
American Songwriter

7 of David Bowie’s Favorite Songs

“Hello, This is David Bowie. It’s a bit grey out today but I’ve got some Perrier water, and a bunch of records,” said the artist hosting his first ever radio show as a guest DJ for BBC Radio 1 on March 20, 1979, before kicking off his set with The Doors’ Waiting for the Sun track “Love Street.”
Guitar World Magazine

How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley

Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
msn.com

Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID

Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Pitchfork

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform “Burning” on Kimmel: Watch

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new album Cool It Down is out now, and, to mark the occasion, the band brought music from the LP to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase performed the single “Burning.” Watch below. Cool It Down is the band’s fifth...
NME

Nia Archives shares Brazilian-influenced new song and video ‘Baianá’

Nia Archives has shared a new Brazilian-inspired track and video – watch ‘Baianá’ below. The track is the first solo release from the producer since her EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ was released back in March of this year. Discussing ‘Baianá’, which samples the traditional Brazilian...
Digital Trends

The Midnight Club final teaser will send a chill down your spine

Mike Flanagan wants to scare you. For the past five years, Flanagan has crafted some of the creepiest films and shows just in time for Halloween. These include The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Like clockwork, Flanagan is back with his next horror series, Netflix’s The Midnight Club.
