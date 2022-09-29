Read full article on original website
‘Wordle’ today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#469)
Trying to solve Wordle #469 for October 1, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. The weekend is finally here! But we all know Wordle doesn’t end just because we’re not at work. While you’re kicking back and relaxing this weekend, pull up today’s Wordle and keep that winning streak going through the weekend. We believe in you!
The Beatles’ ‘We Can Work It Out’: John Lennon Said His Lyrics For the Song Were ‘Impatient’
John Lennon said the lyrics of The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" reflected his personality. The track became a hit twice in the United Kingdom.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye
What do you do when you break up with someone (especially in an ugly way)? When they become somebody, yes, that you “used to know”?. Do you distance yourself? Probably. Do you ignore them? Maybe. Do you forget their very existence because they’re the worst person on Earth? Ha!
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
All-Time Best Songs (Opinion)
Best songs are always up for debate, but we feel confident in these picks. There are countless best song lists, but everyone has their own opinion on the best songs. To try and compile a definitive list of the all-time best songs, we consulted several different sources and averaged out the rankings to come up with this list.
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
Bruce Springsteen puts his ‘soul’ in new album, ‘Only The Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen’s new studio album titled, “Only The Strong Survive,” will be released by Columbia Records on Nov. 11. The collection of 15 songs from some of the greatest soul artists features The Boss covering and singing gems from Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more, according to brucesprinsteen.net.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Baby Rusty is 1! See Dylan Dreyer's little boy react to birthday gelato
Here's the scoop: Dylan Dreyer’s son Rusty is 1 today. “Birthday gelato!” Rusty’s dad, Brian Fichera, captioned an Instagram video on Sept. 29. In the clip, Rusty, who is perched on Dylan’s lap, is seen lighting up as she feeds him spoonfuls of the dessert. Adding to the cuteness: big brothers, Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, chanting “Happy birthday Rusty!”
Why Iron Maiden Just Changed the ‘Number of the Beast’ Track List
Iron Maiden have announced a vinyl reissue of The Number of the Beast in honor of the album’s 40th anniversary. However, there will be one change to the classic LP’s track list. "On this vinyl release we get the chance to put 'Total Eclipse' in its rightful spot...
OMG, Paramore Released Their First Song In 4 Years
After a four-year hiatus from the music scene, Paramore has officially returned. On Sept. 28, the iconic pop-punk band released their new single, “This Is Why,” along with details about their upcoming album of the same name. This thrilling drop finds the trio doing what they do best: cooing sharp, unwavering lyrics over riff-heavy production. Oh, Paramore. You’ve been highly missed.
‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Shares Cancer Diagnosis
“This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post. “There’s people out there who just care because they understand what you’re going through,” the rapper said in an interview with Hot 97. “If you were to ask yourself who the...
7 of David Bowie’s Favorite Songs
“Hello, This is David Bowie. It’s a bit grey out today but I’ve got some Perrier water, and a bunch of records,” said the artist hosting his first ever radio show as a guest DJ for BBC Radio 1 on March 20, 1979, before kicking off his set with The Doors’ Waiting for the Sun track “Love Street.”
How the Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet took flight and became the go-to electric for the likes of George Harrison, Cliff Gallup and Bo Diddley
Back in the early 1950s, the concept of a solidbody electric guitar was beginning to catch on. Throughout the '30s and '40s, it was the finely crafted hollowbody archtops from the likes of Gibson and Epiphone that ruled the electric roost, but that began to change when Californian upstart Fender started making waves in the guitar world.
Tenille Townes Lives in the Moment in New Song, ‘The Last Time’ [Listen]
Tenille Townes is commenting on the impermanence of life in her new song, "The Last Time." Co-written by Townes along with Ben Goldsmith and Gordie Sampson, the tune finds the singer highlighting the temporary nature of life and relationships and the importance of holding onto special moments. Accompanied by acoustic...
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Days of Our Lives’ Greg Rikaart Makes a Dire Prediction in the Wake of Peacock Move — But There’s Good News, Too
Ever since that fateful announcement back in August that Days of Our Lives would be leaving NBC and moving exclusively to Peacock, the actors and show folks have been doing their best to drum up support for the transition. Naturally, right? Viewers need to follow the show if they want...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform “Burning” on Kimmel: Watch
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new album Cool It Down is out now, and, to mark the occasion, the band brought music from the LP to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase performed the single “Burning.” Watch below. Cool It Down is the band’s fifth...
Nia Archives shares Brazilian-influenced new song and video ‘Baianá’
Nia Archives has shared a new Brazilian-inspired track and video – watch ‘Baianá’ below. The track is the first solo release from the producer since her EP ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ was released back in March of this year. Discussing ‘Baianá’, which samples the traditional Brazilian...
The Midnight Club final teaser will send a chill down your spine
Mike Flanagan wants to scare you. For the past five years, Flanagan has crafted some of the creepiest films and shows just in time for Halloween. These include The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Like clockwork, Flanagan is back with his next horror series, Netflix’s The Midnight Club.
