Economy

What the papers say – September 29

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The fallout from the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s economic plans continues to dominate the mastheads.

The Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a material risk to UK financial stability, says the Financial Times , The Daily Telegraph , Daily Express and The Guardian .

The intervention is cast by The Sun in its headline as “squeaky fund time”, while i reports public sector cuts will follow under “efficiency plans” to cut the deficit.

Liz Truss has gone “missing” since the mini-Budget announcement, according to The Independent , which along with a full-page photo of her asks its readers: “Have you seen this PM?”

The Daily Mirror describes Ms Truss as “clueless” and “blunder Truss” and Metro says ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak , who warned against the kind of measures recently unveiled, will skip the Tory party conference to give the PM “all the space she needs”.

The Daily Star reports the central bank “was forced to step in to save” Kwasi Kwarteng.

And one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers has had a smartphone found inside his body with an x-ray, according to the Dail Mail .

The Independent

Minister claims upside from weak pound for shops serving high-spending US tourists

A senior member of Liz Truss’s government has said that the fall in the value of the pound is “not all bad”, claiming it has led to a surge in US tourists coming to Britain and spending on luxury goods.Sterling plummeted to an all-time low of $1.03 against the US dollar in the wake of last week’s poorly-received, though it has since rallied to $1.12 after the Bank of England poured £65bn in to stabilise markets.But it remains almost 30 per cent down on its value of $1.42 in the spring of 2021 and around 35 per cent down on...
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley, warns NSPCC

A coroner’s conclusion that Molly Russell died after suffering from “negative effects of online content” should “send shockwaves through Silicon Valley”, online safety campaigners have said.In his ruling, senior coroner Andrew Walker said online material viewed by the 14-year-old on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”.In response, the Russell family said it is “time the toxic corporate culture at the heart of the world’s biggest social media platform changed”.Children’s charity NSPCC said the conclusions of the inquest “must be a turning point” and tech companies must now...
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg in cronyism row after business partner made peer and minister

Jacob Rees-Mogg is caught up in a cronyism row after the partner in his investment firm was suddenly handed a peerage and made a government minister.Dominic Johnson co-founded Somerset Capital Management with the business secretary – both making many millions from the firm, including from the pound’s plunge after the Brexit vote.Now Mr Johnson has been appointed a minister in both the Cabinet Office and the Department for International Trade, an announcement slipped out on the government’s website revealed.The move comes amid controversy over the cabinet’s close ties with City financiers, after the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng celebrated his mini-Budget...
The Independent

Cutting benefits to fund reduced tax ‘not right thing to do’ says Scottish Tory

A Scottish Conservative MP has said a possible plan to cut benefits to fund tax reductions for the richest is “not a good idea” but that he would not be drawn into “hypotheticals”.Andrew Bowie, speaking to BBC Radio Scotland from Birmingham where the Conservative Party Conference is getting under way, said “in principle” it is not the right thing to do.“In principle, cutting welfare to pay for tax cuts is not would not be the right thing to do. But that’s not what’s been laid in front of us,” he said.The Kincardine and West Aberdeenshire MP’s comments come after Liz...
The Independent

‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons

Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss government’s economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages and go out there and get that new job,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.Mr Berry added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create...
The Independent

Scottish government would be in ‘uncharted waters’ if UK public spending cut

Social justice minister Shona Robison told BBC Scotland the Scottish Government would be in “uncharted waters” if public sector budgets are cut by the UK government after Liz Truss would not rule out slashing spending.Speaking to Radio Scotland on Sunday, Ms Robison said cuts would mean difficulties across “all of our public services”.The comments came following prime minister Liz Truss’ interview on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg where she did not rule out cuts to public sector spending.“If our budget is cut by the Tory government, that will mean difficulties across all of our public services including public sector pay,...
The Independent

Truss’s personal phone number ‘for sale on the internet’

The personal mobile phone numbers of Liz Truss and 25 other Cabinet ministers are for sale over the internet after being stolen by hackers, it has been reported.The Mail on Sunday said the stolen numbers appeared on a US website which charges just £6.49 for a week’s access to its searchable database.Among those listed, the paper said, were Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.The numbers of seven members of the Labour shadow cabinet, including party leader Sir Keir Starmer, were also said to be available.The disclosure will raise concerns that...
The Independent

Liz Truss says poor government communication is to blame for mini-Budget market chaos

Liz Truss has blamed poor communication on the part of the government for the market chaos caused by the mini-Budget announcement.“I stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly,” the prime minister told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.Ms Truss then continued to say: “I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I have learned from that, and I will make sure that in future we do a better job.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

How Kwasi Kwarteng’s 'mini-budget’ has had a big impact

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's 'mini-Budget' was introduced to show a change in direction of government policy, using tax cuts for higher earners to reignite growth in the stuttering UK economy. The package proposed though came with no analysis from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility and with investors fearing the plan was on a collision course with the Bank of England's plans to curb inflation, markets took fright and the pound plunged against the dollar and euro.This video explains how the new government's financial plan shook the market. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Voices: This is how Birmingham will ‘welcome’ the Tories for their conference

I assume that literally no Conservative Members of Parliament are attending their party conference in Birmingham this week. Not because the then-cabinet office minister Heather Wheeler once described my city as “godawful” – but instead because they think that their own government is godawful, and frankly don’t want to go to a big party full of journalists who will make them answer questions about that.A lot of journalists have been in touch with me as a resident and representative in the city, not – as is usual – for recommendations for good restaurants, but instead to meet up while...
The Independent

Taoiseach detects ‘genuine wish’ from Truss to resolve protocol dispute

Ireland’s premier has said he detects a genuine wish from Liz Truss to resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Micheal Martin said there was a need for the EU and UK to now enter a process to negotiate a settlement over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.Officials from London and Brussels are set to hold discussions on the outstanding issues following a call on Friday between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic.The protocol, which was agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, has created trade barriers on goods being shipped...
The Independent

Rees-Mogg booed by protesters in Birmingham as Tory conference kicks off

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham where the Conservative Party Conference is getting under way.The Business Secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered to vent their anger at the Government.Escorted by several police officers, Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by a loudly booing and jeering crowd, some of whom shouted “Tory scum”, as he headed towards his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.Mr Rees-Mogg played down the protests as a “fact of democracy”.Speaking to Sky News while being led through...
The Independent

Liz Truss silent after BBC reporter asks how many people voted for mini-Budget

Laura Kuennsberg was met with silence after she asked Liz Truss how many people voted for her mini-Budget.After being asked the question, the prime minister sat in silence for a few moments, before asking Ms Kuennsberg, “what do you mean by that?”Ms Kuennsberg elaborated, saying: “You set out a significant change in direction from the Conservative government that you’ve been a part of for many, many years. How many people voted for you to do that?”Ms Truss then continued to say that people voted for a “different future” when they voted Conservative in 2019.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss insists UK economic crisis is due to Vladimir Putin and war in UkraineLiz Truss says poor government communication is to blame for mini-Budget market chaosMichael Gove says Liz Truss must ‘correct’ mini-Budget mistakes
The Independent

Voices: The Tories have demolished the house – does Labour have the courage to build a better one?

Never has there been an organisation so enthused to grab a poisoned chalice with both hands and take a massive swig from it than Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.Having defeated the left in their party and with the Tories in disarray, they’re now ready to go with the easy stuff – fixing the UK’s economy. Thus last week’s Labour conference was, if anything, surprisingly triumphalist given the backdrop of absolute carnage taking place in the national economy. In a change of pace for Labour, it featured multiple policy announcements – some of which even looked good!However, I cannot help being...
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Gove denies being ‘rebel leader’ after saying tax cut plans ‘not Conservative’

Michael Gove has refused to say whether he would vote with the government on the borrowing-fuelled tax cuts – attacking them as “not conservative”.When repeatedly asked whether he would vote with Labour, the former cabinet minister said: “I don’t believe it (tax cut plan) is right.” He told the Chopper’s Politics podcast that chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of unfunded tax cuts was “worrying”.Speaking at a podcast live recording at the Conservative conference in Birmingham, he said: “My worry is that we are betting too much on tax cuts when we are borrowing to pay for them. That is not...
The Independent

Voices: On Laura Kuenssberg’s show, Liz Truss gave a Johnsonian masterclass in the unbelievable

There is just one overriding reason why the Conservative Party began its 2022 conference with a different leader from the year before. And that reason is that its previous leader publicly claimed on many occasions not to have been aware of the existence of a cheese and wine party he personally attended.It’s not merely that similar behaviour adjacent to this was deemed by the Metropolitan Police to have been a criminal offence. That sort of thing you can probably ride out. The problem was that his own MPs calculated that the public had concluded that they could no longer...
The Independent

Petition for early general election hits nearly 400,000 signatures

Almost 400,000 people have signed the petition demanding an early general election in the wake of a tumultuous week for prime minister Liz Truss. Parliament considers all petitions that reach 100,000 signatures- this threshold was reached two days ago which means this matter will now be debated in parliament. According to the petition page, the organisers are waiting for a debate date to be decided. The petition was launched before Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday, which subsequently prompted the pound to drop to a record low against the dollar and later prompted a rare intervention from the IMF and...
The Independent

Top mandarin’s sacking had ‘sonic boom’ impact on Whitehall

The sacking of top Treasury official Sir Tom Scholar will harm government effectiveness by exerting a chilling effect on civil servants’ willingness to give frank advice to ministers, a former senior mandarin has said.Sir Leigh Lewis said the controversial dismissal resounded like a “sonic boom” around Whitehall, leading all civil servants to question whether they could any longer afford to point out the flaws in ministers’ proposals.Scholar was ejected as permanent secretary within days of Kwasi Kwarteng’s appointment, amid speculation that he refused to endorse the new chancellor’s plans for unfunded tax cuts for the rich.His dismissal after 30 years...
The Independent

Voices: Truss’s privately educated cabinet has no concept of the reality of benefits – but I do

Sixty-eight percent of Liz Truss’s cabinet attended private schools. To the best of my knowledge, none of them has the slightest idea what it is like to rely on the benefits system and I doubt any have worked a 40-hour week and still had to choose which bill they will pay because minimum wage won’t cover them all.I have. From the nondescript decor, to the wilting staff gulping coffee from mugs whose glittery slogans were funny at the start of the year but now glint bitterly with every sip, job centres are custom-designed to sap the souls of all...
The Independent

