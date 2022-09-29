Read full article on original website
Related
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off east coast of Taiwan
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Taiwan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit just after 9.30pm (1330 GMT) about 50km (30 miles) north of the coastal city of Taitung at 10 kilometres (six miles) deep. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude slightly lower at 6.4...
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night
MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.No reports of damage or injury have been received.
watchers.news
Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits North Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.0, hit northern Sumatra at 19:28 UTC on September 30, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M5.9 at a depth of 13.2 km (8.2 miles); EMSC M5.8 at a depth of 40 km (25 miles).
IN THIS ARTICLE
7.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Papua New Guinea in the southwestern Pacific on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake happened around 9:46 a.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was about 41 miles east of Kainantu, in the Papua New Guinea highlands, according to the USGS. The full extent of the...
Death toll continues to rise following powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 66 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, Reuters...
Sharp offshore earthquake rattles North Coast near Eureka
EUREKA -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck about 16 miles southwest of Cape Mendocino on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore temblor happened just before 12:30 p.m. and there were no reports of significant damage in nearby communities which include Ferndale, Fortuna and Eureka. However dozens of coastal residents reported feeling the quake, according to a report in the Eureka Times-Standard.The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.The quake occurred at a depth of 8 miles at a point along a seismically active zone known to scientists as the Mendocino Triple Junction where three crustal plates converge off the northern California coast.The region has produced more than 80 earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or greater each year since 1983.
ohmymag.co.uk
Sunken ship in River Thames has enough explosives to cause a Tsunami
When we imagine a shipwreck, one of the first thoughts that might come to our minds is the famous Titanic. Although one of the most popular ships to sink, it was not the only one. Numerous ships from cargo ships to wartime ships were sunken during the 1900s. Some harbored treasures, while some had remains of the unfortunate who were not able to escape their sinking fate. This ship, however, might have one of the most dangerous contents, that would devastate everything in its proximity.
Comments / 3