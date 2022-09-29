ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound slips again in Asia trading after rallying due to Bank of England intervention

By Shweta Sharma
 3 days ago

The pound fell again on Thursday after it briefly bounced back from a historic low as markets remained cautious of the Bank of England ’s forceful measures to stem economic turmoil.

In Thursday’s Asia trading, sterling tumbled 0.8 per cent lower to $1.08, while the euro also took a beating against the dollar.

The British currency saw its strongest rally since mid-June on Wednesday, having hit its lowest level against the dollar in history when it fell more than 4 per cent on Monday.

The bounce-back happened after the Bank of England announced it is making an emergency intervention to calm currency markets still reacting adversely to the tax-slashing “mini-budget” chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled on Friday.

“The BoE’s bond purchases may temper the UK government’s borrowing costs but have not resolved the tensions between fiscal loosening and monetary tightening,” Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said responding to the latest plunge of the pound.

“Concerns about the UK’s fiscal plan and its broader economy suggest sterling will likely stay offered against the dollar and other major currencies in the near term.”

Britain ’s central bank and Mr Kwarteng faced heat this week after sterling hit $1.0327 on Monday, a record low, as investors delivered a scathing rebuke of the chancellor’s announcement of Britain’s biggest tax cuts in 50 years, funded by a massive increase in borrowing.

Prime minister Liz Truss has been accused of hiding away amid an economic crisis, as she has remained out of the public eye since she sat on the green Commons benches alongside her chancellor for his statement on Friday. Ms Truss was scheduled to do a round of radio interviews from 8am on Thursday morning.

The dip in the pound has put a spotlight on Bank of England officials David Ramsden, Silvana Tenreyro, and Huw Pill who would be watched closely during their appearance later on Thursday.

Mr Kwarteng will also address the Conservative Party conference on Monday.

“Sterling is not out of the woods,” said DBS currency strategist Philip Wee. “The BoE is seen addressing the symptom and not the cause.

“The ... government has yet to address the credibility of the tax cut plans, which critics see adding to the inflation woes.”

How Kwasi Kwarteng's 'mini-budget' has had a big impact

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's 'mini-Budget' was introduced to show a change in direction of government policy, using tax cuts for higher earners to reignite growth in the stuttering UK economy. The package proposed though came with no analysis from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility and with investors fearing the plan was on a collision course with the Bank of England's plans to curb inflation, markets took fright and the pound plunged against the dollar and euro.
Minister claims upside from weak pound for shops serving high-spending US tourists

A senior member of Liz Truss's government has said that the fall in the value of the pound is "not all bad", claiming it has led to a surge in US tourists coming to Britain and spending on luxury goods.Sterling plummeted to an all-time low of $1.03 against the US dollar in the wake of last week's poorly-received, though it has since rallied to $1.12 after the Bank of England poured £65bn in to stabilise markets.
UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job "laying the ground" for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country's public finances.Truss acknowledged that the U.K. faces "a very turbulent and stormy time," but said her policies would lead to a "high-growth, low-tax economy" in the longer term.
Pound – live: Liz Truss blames communication problems for market turmoil after 'clear' economic plan

Liz Truss admitted she should have "laid the ground" better about the government's mini-budget which triggered dramatic market turmoil. She told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: "I'm afraid there is an issue that interest rates are going up around the world and we do have to face that." "But I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week."
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States' candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia's Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.
'Get new job' or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons

Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss government's economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.
Cutting benefits to fund reduced tax 'not right thing to do' says Scottish Tory

A Scottish Conservative MP has said a possible plan to cut benefits to fund tax reductions for the richest is "not a good idea" but that he would not be drawn into "hypotheticals".Andrew Bowie, speaking to BBC Radio Scotland from Birmingham where the Conservative Party Conference is getting under way, said "in principle" it is not the right thing to do.
Liz Truss blames poor communication for market chaos after mini-Budget

Liz Truss has blamed poor communication from the government for some of the market chaos which followed chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.But the prime minister vowed to stick by her £45bn tax cut plan – insisting she had made "the right decision" to expand government borrowing to pay for the spree.
Taoiseach detects 'genuine wish' from Truss to resolve protocol dispute

Ireland's premier has said he detects a genuine wish from Liz Truss to resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Micheal Martin said there was a need for the EU and UK to now enter a process to negotiate a settlement over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Liz Truss – live: Gove denies being 'rebel leader' after saying tax cut plans 'not Conservative'

Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has refused to say whether he would vote with the government on the borrowing-fuelled tax cuts – attacking them as "not Conservative".Repeatedly challenged on whether he would vote with Labour, Mr Gove said: "I don't believe it [tax cut plan] is right." He told the Chopper's Politics podcast that Kwasi Kwarteng's package of unfunded tax cuts was "worrying".
Scottish government would be in 'uncharted waters' if UK public spending cut

Social justice minister Shona Robison told BBC Scotland the Scottish Government would be in "uncharted waters" if public sector budgets are cut by the UK government after Liz Truss would not rule out slashing spending.Speaking to Radio Scotland on Sunday, Ms Robison said cuts would mean difficulties across "all of our public services".
Voices: The Tories have demolished the house – does Labour have the courage to build a better one?

Never has there been an organisation so enthused to grab a poisoned chalice with both hands and take a massive swig from it than Keir Starmer's Labour Party.Having defeated the left in their party and with the Tories in disarray, they're now ready to go with the easy stuff – fixing the UK's economy. Thus last week's Labour conference was, if anything, surprisingly triumphalist given the backdrop of absolute carnage taking place in the national economy.
Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike

Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions will rise in line with inflation.The Prime Minister declined to commit to the annual uprating of benefits in line with inflation, as millions feel the pain of the soaring costs of energy and food.
In Brazil's election, the future of the Amazon is at stake

As Brazilians head to the polls on Sunday the future of the Amazon is at stake, experts have warned. The two frontrunners in the presidential election are political heavyweights who offer opposing visions of how to lift millions of people out of hunger, reverse the country's declining prosperity, and manage its vast biodiversity.
Petition for early general election hits nearly 400,000 signatures

Almost 400,000 people have signed the petition demanding an early general election in the wake of a tumultuous week for prime minister Liz Truss. Parliament considers all petitions that reach 100,000 signatures- this threshold was reached two days ago which means this matter will now be debated in parliament.
Minister denies Truss banned the King from Cop27 climate change summit

A Cabinet minister has denied claims that Liz Truss ordered the King to stay away from next month's Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt amid questions over her Government's commitment to the net-zero target.Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles will not be attending the international gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, despite his longstanding and passionate commitment to environmental issues.
