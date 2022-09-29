ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian rejected a marriage proposal from Tristan Thompson: ‘I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone’

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268cJX_0iEhrZXK00

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she once rejected a marriage proposal from Tristan Thompson because she would not have felt “proud” of being engaged to him.

The reality TV star opened up about the proposal in the latest episode of The Kardashians during a conversation with her elder sister, Kim.

Thompson apparently proposed to Kardashian in December 2020. The former couple, who have had a tumultuous on-off relationship, were back together at the time.

“What I said, is that I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship,” Khloe told her sister Kim Kardashian, “because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone.

“And that’s why I said, ‘you know, I’m not comfortable accepting this right now, because I’m not excited to tell my family.’”

Kardashian said she knew Thompson likely felt “hurt” by the rejection, but she wasn’t prepared to “accept something and give someone false hope”.

The Good American founder opted to keep the proposal a secret, with her family only finding out after Thompson told Kim himself.

The basketball player had previously sought Kim’s advice and had planned to propose on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

“I asked him months later, the night after I thought it happened,” Kim told her sister. “And he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?’”

Kardashian and Thompson first began dating in 2016, but their relationship has been plagued by his numerous infidelities. They share a four-year-old daughter named True and welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August.

In December 2021, Kardashian learned that Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols after spending the night with her in March of that year. He was in a relationship with Kardashian at the time.

The revelation came days after the couple completed embryo transfer for their second child.

Comments / 440

Cassandra Brown-Collier
2d ago

Wow...such morals! Proud enough to have 2 kids out of wedlock, but not proud enough to be engaged to the father of the out of wedlock kids. A man that she chased down like an out of control mack truck.

Reply(25)
190
Thom1257
2d ago

I cannot for the life of me indeed the fascination with this family. They are talentless in every sense of the world and serve no purpose other than getting knocked up by rich baby daddies and keeping the plastic surgeons busy.

Reply(7)
101
Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
3d ago

Oh PLEASE…she’s been passed around more than a Frisbee at an International Professional Frisbee Tournament…!!!!!

Reply(18)
207
