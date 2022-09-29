Effective: 2022-10-02 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor remains close to Record Flood Stage. The river is expected remain near crest through the weekend and through early next week. Levels will then very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage past midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 4.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain in Major Flood (4.5 to 4.6 feet) and just below Record Flood (4.62 feet) into next week. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.6 Sun 9 am 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4

