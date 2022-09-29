Effective: 2022-10-02 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and expected to continue to rise through midweek next week. It may very well reach Record Flood Stage (6.14 feet)! Interests along the river should be prepared for major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1045 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.6 Sun 9 am 5.7 5.8 5.9 6.0 6.0

