ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Here are all the lyrics to Coolio's 'Gangsta’s Paradise' in honour of the late rapper

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The rapper Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, who had huge success in the 1990s has died at the age of 59 in Los Angeles his manager has confirmed.

Coolio's long-time manager Jarez Posey confirmed to the Associated Press and other outlets that the star had passed away but at the time of writing no cause of death has been revealed.

The five-time Grammy-nominated artist was best known for his 1995 single 'Gangsta’s Paradise' (also featuring Kylian Marsh) which was a huge smash hit after being featured in the Michelle Pfeiffer film Dangerous Minds . Others may remember him for singing the theme tune to the Kenan and Kel sitcom.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At times like this we could easily repost the many, many tributes that have been paid to Coolio but why not remember the man for his finest work, one that will likely be played for decades to come. Here are all the lyrics to 'Gangsta's Paradise:'

"As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death

I take a look at my life and realize there's not much left

'Cause I've been blastin' and laughin' so long, that

Even my mama thinks that my mind is gone

But I ain't never crossed a man that didn't deserve it

Me be treated like a punk, you know that's unheard of

You better watch how you're talkin', and where you're walkin'

Or you and your homies might be lined in chalk

I really hate to trip but I gotta loc

As they croak, I see myself in the pistol smoke, fool

I'm the kinda G the little homies wanna be like

On my knees in the night, sayin' prayers in the streetlight

Been spendin' most their lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Been spendin' most their lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Keep spendin' most our lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Keep spendin' most our lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Look at the situation they got me facin'

I can't live a normal life, I was raised by the street

So I gotta be down with the hood team

Too much television watchin' got me chasin' dreams

I'm an educated fool with money on my mind

Got my ten in my hand and a gleam in my eye

I'm a loc'd out gangsta set trippin' banger

And my homies is down so don't arouse my anger, fool

Death ain't nothin' but a heartbeat away

I'm livin' life, do or die, what can I say

I'm 23 now, but will I live to see 24?

The way things is going, I don't know

Tell me why are we, so blind to see

That the ones we hurt, are you and me?

Been spendin' most their lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Been spendin' most their lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Keep spendin' most our lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Keep spendin' most our lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Power and the money, money and the power

Minute after minute, hour after hour

Everybody's runnin', but half of them ain't lookin'

It's goin' on in the kitchen, but I don't know what's cookin'

They say I gotta learn, but nobody's here to teach me

If they can't understand it, how can they reach me

I guess they can't, I guess they won't

I guess they front, that's why I know my life is out of luck, fool

Been spendin' most their lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Been spendin' most their lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Keep spendin' most our lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Keep spendin' most our lives, livin' in the gangsta's paradise

Tell me why are we, so blind to see

That the ones we hurt, are you and me?

Tell me why are we, so blind to see

That the ones we hurt, are you and me?"

RIP Coolio 1963 - 2022

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indy100

Best man red-faced after comment during newlyweds’ first dance caught on microphone

A best man’s cheeky comment during a couple’s first dance has gone viral after a microphone left on the table revealed what he was really thinking — and, saying — in what should have been a truly touching moment.TikTok user @hunsbuns, one half of the dancing couple in question, shared the amusing incident to the platform, captioning the video — which she took from her own device, of footage playing from her partner’s phone — “What happens when you leave the mic at the head table with the best men during your first dance.”Sign up to our free Indy100...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Big Boi brought pet owls to the music studio and fans are obsessed

Big Boi, one half of the musical group Outkast, provoked excitement from fans this week for something outside of music.The American rapper and producer took to his Twitter to unveil a unique interest - bringing his pet owls to Atlanta's Stankonia Studios.One video, uploaded to the platform on Wednesday (28 September), showed one of his nocturnal pets, Hootie.Hootie is a Eurasian eagle-owl, who Big Boi told to flap its wings for the internet.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cLive from Stankonia \u2026\ud83d\udcaa\ud83c\udffd\u201d — Big Boi (@Big Boi) ...
ATLANTA, GA
Indy100

Moment Irish chat show booked Coolio 'by mistake' goes viral

Coolio, the Gangster's Paradise rapper who rose to fame in the 90s, died on Wednesday at 59 years old. Tributes to Coolio poured in shortly after his death announcement including resurfaced clips of the rapper making appearances on different television shows. One in particular caught the eye of people online. In 2002, the Irish daytime show Open House invited Coolio to perform as a musical guest - something out of the ordinary for the lifestyle chat show. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn the clip, host Marty Whelan giggles while introducing the rapper who performed alongside the Open...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Indy100

Bride ‘mad’ she has to return borrowed dress despite disinviting the person who owns it

A woman has taken to Reddit to vent about how, despite being disinvited from her brother’s wedding, the bride still expects to borrow her wedding dress.The 27-year-old said that when a wedding invitation came that didn’t include her wife, she asked her sister-in-law why. Apparently, the bride’s parents had been “giving her hell” for inviting her, as they don’t like the couple “for obvious reasons”.Despite this, the bride was “mad” when she asked for her wedding dress to be returned to her before the wedding.Posting on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, the woman explains that she and her sister-in-law...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

A Batman fan has expertly recreated Tim Burton's film as a silent epic

These days superhero movies feel like they are released every other week and unless you are fully invested, it's easy to feel a little fatigued and a bit confused when trying to keep up with everything going on in the Marvel or DC universes.But back in 1989 comic book and movie fans couldn't wait to get their eyes on Tim Burton's Batman, starring Michael Keaton as Batman, Jack Nicholson as the Joker and Kim Basinger as reporter Vicki Vale.It was the first time the Caped Crusader had been on the big screen since the 1966 movie starring Adam West and...
MOVIES
Indy100

Is Dua Lipa dating Trevor Noah?

English singer Dua Lipa and comedian talk show host Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumours after they were seen "kissing" in New York City.In a report and photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old songstress and the comedian, 38, were spotted having dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican-fusion restaurant in the East Village, on Wednesday night (28 September).An onlooker told the outlet the two "were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant."The eyewitness also said that it was apparent that "they were into each other" as they sat close to one another during the meal."They left together and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Gorillas, fruit and Buzz Lightyear: London Marathon’s fancy dress raises smiles

A Buzz Lightyear and a bright red postbox featuring the King’s new cypher were among the fancy dress costumes donned by some of the thousands of people who took part in the London Marathon this year.Whether as a personal challenge or in aid of a chosen charity, people donned colourful, large, and occasionally furry costumes as they ran the 26.2-mile course.One group of six ran in a wooden crate, each dressed as a different fruit or vegetable, including a strawberry, avocado, and pod of peas.Another person was pictured taking part in a head-to-toe dog onesie with a huge head and...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Coolio
Indy100

Bride makes her own mother pay for her 'big traditional wedding'

When comes to planning a wedding, not every bride and groom want the day to be a big traditional spectacle, despite what family members may expect.One bride-to-be voiced this to her mum and informed her that she will have to foot the bill if she wants her daughter to have a big wedding.In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the woman questioned whether she was justified in saying this to her mother and provided some context around what was discussed.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterShe detailed how her "mum and dad along with her fiancé's...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

How to take the 'kinky character equivalent test' that has gone viral on TikTok

A new quiz called the 'kinky character equivalent test' has taken over TikTok and we're here to tell you how to play it. Given the name of the test, it is about sex and your preferences and fetishes so prepare for the quiz to ask you some rather personal questions. However, unlike other quizzes, the result of this one will compare you to a famous fictional characters which include Lord Voldemort, Catwoman, Spongebob Squarepants, Sherlock Holmes and even Barney the Dinosaur!Needless to say this is quite an unusual quiz so only dive in if you want to find out something...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Arctic Monkeys fans are stressing trying to get tour tickets amid Glastonbury rumours

Arctic Monkeys fans were in for a stressful morning on Thursday (29 September) as presale tickets went live for their huge stadium tour - as rumours continue to fly that they'll be headlining Glastonbury next year.The group will be touring across the UK next May and June, including gigs in their hometown Sheffield, London’s Emirates Stadium, along with Manchester, Bristol, Norwich, Coventry, Swansea, Glasgow and Southampton.General sale tickets will be available from 9am on 30 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets – but it was the presale that sent fans into a whirlwind. One desperate fan hilariously tried to warn...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Rapper#Sitcom#Tell Me Why#The Associated Press#Kylian Marsh Rrb
Indy100

Is publicly shaming a cheat online ever acceptable?

Adultery has been putting in overtime, it seems, after one study revealed September to be primetime to start an illicit relationship. Recently, social media feeds have been bombarded with several high-profile cheating scandals. Take Adam Levine, for example, whose alleged mistress Sumner Stroh turned to TikTok with claims she and the Maroon 5 singer had a year-long fling. He then reportedly had the audacity to ask if he could name his new baby after her. The pandemic has seemingly birthed a cheating boom, with one dating platform, specialising in affairs with married men, experiencing a record number of users...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy