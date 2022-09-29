Read full article on original website
Dearborn Press & Guide
Fordson football holds off Livonia Churchill w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The Fordson football program returned to game action on Friday night looking to right the ship. Hoping to avoid their first 1-5 start since 1965, the Tractors trekked over to Livonia Churchill, which entered the matchup with an identical 1-4 mark and riding a four-game losing skid. It was a...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Edsel Ford boys’ soccer blanks Trenton; improves to 8-0 in Downriver League w/ PHOTO GALLERY
To wrap up the first half of Downriver League play, first-place Edsel Ford headed to Trenton on Wednesday night. The visiting Thunderbirds kept the Trojans off the board and ultimately came away with a 4-0 victory. Edsel extended its winning streak to six games and improved to 13-2 overall and...
State roundup: Eastern Michigan football rallies pass UMass
Austin Smith threw two touchdown passes and Mark Lee Jr. had an interception in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan held off UMass on Saturday, 20-13, in Ypsilanti. Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (3-2) put together an extended drive — 11 plays, 75 yards — and a quick drive — three plays, 65 yards — to grab the lead. ...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Ecorse football overpowers Dearborn Advanced Tech w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Two teams headed in opposite directions hit the turf on Thursday night at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. State-ranked Ecorse came in looking to stay unbeaten on the season while host Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy was hoping to snap a lengthy losing skid. As it turned out, the visiting Red...
emueagles.com
EMU Breaks Ground on the GameAbove Golf Performance Center
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University held a ground breaking ceremony for the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course Friday, Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art golf training facility will support EMU's championship collegiate program while also providing additional upgrades to the course and clubhouse. The capital...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy avoids blitz, slings beautiful TD pass to Donovan Edwards for commanding Michigan lead
J.J. McCarthy isn’t afraid of the Iowa crowd at Kinnick Stadium. The Michigan QB found RB Donovan Edwards in the back of the end zone for the team’s first touchdown of the second half. The Iowa defense decided to come after McCarthy with the blitz on third down,...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Is It 2002 All Over Again For Michigan State Football?
After Michigan State got drubbed by Minnesota 34-7 last Saturday to fall to 2-2 on the season, it got me thinking about another Minnesota drubbing of Michigan State in Spartan Stadium. You have to go back to 2002 to see the last time the Golden Gophers beat the Spartans that...
Jackie Paige moves to mornings on WWJ
WWJ Newsradio 950 Detroit has announced a new weekday programming lineup, beginning October 3. Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings, joining Jonathan Carlson from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
Detroit News
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
Detroit News
Bloomfield Hills ranch remade into sleek modern home
Tucked into a quiet corner of Bloomfield Hills, a brick clad 1961 ranch home looks fairly nondescript from the street. Flanked by mature oak trees and a harmoniously landscaped yard, the home of Brian Baumann and Gosha Baumann was built in 1961 and purchased by Brian in 2005. A two-year renovation process, undertaken with interior designer Carrie Long, reshaped the building to suit their interests.
thesuntimesnews.com
Carosello Pasta feels at home in Dexter
Carosello Pasta pastificio & market has become a popular destination for those who have an appetite for fresh pasta. The market, which is located in downtown Dexter at 3126 Broad Street, opened in April and it’s become a go-to location for many in the community. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to owners Chelsea Lisiecki and Mike Carosello to see how things are going since opening their shop.
visitdetroit.com
Your Go-To M-59 Retail Guide
When you are cruising M-59 at 50 miles per hour, it can be challenging to spot the businesses that reside along the corridor. From hundreds of retailers, restaurants, and more located along Hall Road (M-59), it’s simply a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs!. Two major malls and...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield
Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
Detroit News
Northern Michigan University names Plymouth native as new president
The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has named Brock Tessman, a Plymouth native and longtime university administrator and professor with experience in Montana and Georgia, as its new president. The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve Tessman, 46, as the university's new president. Tessman, who has been the deputy...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn man appointed to state barber board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Dearborn resident Ali H. Alhashemi to the Michigan Board of Barber Examiners. Alhashemi is a licensed barber and the CEO of Uppercutz Barbershop. He is also a personal barber for the Detroit Lions, and the founder of The Groomed Man, a line of hair and body care products.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate
If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. ...
Mike Bonner: Detroit’s Dapper Entertainer
Mike Bonner, Detroit’s dapper entertainer, has been a stand up comedian, radio host and actor for more than 30 years. The post Mike Bonner: Detroit’s Dapper Entertainer appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
