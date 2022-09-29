ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Press & Guide

Fordson football holds off Livonia Churchill w/ PHOTO GALLERY

The Fordson football program returned to game action on Friday night looking to right the ship. Hoping to avoid their first 1-5 start since 1965, the Tractors trekked over to Livonia Churchill, which entered the matchup with an identical 1-4 mark and riding a four-game losing skid. It was a...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

State roundup: Eastern Michigan football rallies pass UMass

Austin Smith threw two touchdown passes and Mark Lee Jr. had an interception in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan held off UMass on Saturday, 20-13, in Ypsilanti. Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (3-2) put together an extended drive — 11 plays, 75 yards — and a quick drive — three plays, 65 yards — to grab the lead. ...
YPSILANTI, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Ecorse football overpowers Dearborn Advanced Tech w/ PHOTO GALLERY

Two teams headed in opposite directions hit the turf on Thursday night at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. State-ranked Ecorse came in looking to stay unbeaten on the season while host Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy was hoping to snap a lengthy losing skid. As it turned out, the visiting Red...
ECORSE, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Breaks Ground on the GameAbove Golf Performance Center

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University held a ground breaking ceremony for the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course Friday, Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art golf training facility will support EMU's championship collegiate program while also providing additional upgrades to the course and clubhouse. The capital...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Bloomfield Hills ranch remade into sleek modern home

Tucked into a quiet corner of Bloomfield Hills, a brick clad 1961 ranch home looks fairly nondescript from the street. Flanked by mature oak trees and a harmoniously landscaped yard, the home of Brian Baumann and Gosha Baumann was built in 1961 and purchased by Brian in 2005. A two-year renovation process, undertaken with interior designer Carrie Long, reshaped the building to suit their interests.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Carosello Pasta feels at home in Dexter

Carosello Pasta pastificio & market has become a popular destination for those who have an appetite for fresh pasta. The market, which is located in downtown Dexter at 3126 Broad Street, opened in April and it’s become a go-to location for many in the community. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to owners Chelsea Lisiecki and Mike Carosello to see how things are going since opening their shop.
DEXTER, MI
visitdetroit.com

Your Go-To M-59 Retail Guide

When you are cruising M-59 at 50 miles per hour, it can be challenging to spot the businesses that reside along the corridor. From hundreds of retailers, restaurants, and more located along Hall Road (M-59), it’s simply a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs!. Two major malls and...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield

Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Northern Michigan University names Plymouth native as new president

The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has named Brock Tessman, a Plymouth native and longtime university administrator and professor with experience in Montana and Georgia, as its new president. The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve Tessman, 46, as the university's new president. Tessman, who has been the deputy...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn man appointed to state barber board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Dearborn resident Ali H. Alhashemi to the Michigan Board of Barber Examiners. Alhashemi is a licensed barber and the CEO of Uppercutz Barbershop. He is also a personal barber for the Detroit Lions, and the founder of The Groomed Man, a line of hair and body care products.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate

If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. ...
DETROIT, MI

