ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Whatever happened to that howitzer?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. It’s not there anymore. In fact,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Attorney Joseph Grady • O’Malley & Langan

Attorney Joseph Grady has been a practicing attorney, licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1986. He served for 30 years as a Workers’ Compensation Judge with the Department of Labor and Industry. Since becoming a judge in 1992, Atty. Grady has been in the forefront of implementing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kingston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
Times Leader

Shapiro to headline Luzerne County Dems event

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker at the Luzerne County Democratic Committee’s “Red, White, and BLUE Brunch” on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, East Market Street.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Clinic#Pennsylvania Ave#Medical Services#General Health#Zoning Hearing Board#Caseys#Medicaid
erienewsnow.com

Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
therecord-online.com

Mastriano makes campaign stop in Clinton County

BEECH CREEK, PA – Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a stop in Beech Creek Wednesday evening, part of a campaign swing through north-central Pennsylvania. And the audience, which filled about half of the spacious Wesleyan Church, liked what they heard. Mastriano was accompanied by his wife Rebbe and...
BEECH CREEK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
worldatlas.com

5 Cozy and Cute Small Towns You Must Visit in the Poconos

Tucked away in the upland of the Alleghany Plateau is a mystical place bound by geography, geology, heritage, and above all, culture. “Pokawachne” as the Musnee used to call it, meaning “creek between two hills,” is better known as the Poconos. It's a surreal region of mountains, crystal clear streams, and dense forests encompassing Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
STROUDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy