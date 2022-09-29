Read full article on original website
Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
Whatever happened to that howitzer?
Whatever happened to that howitzer?

Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre's Kirby Park. It's not there anymore. In fact,...
Beginners, experts welcome to join newly formed quilting group
Beginners, experts welcome to join newly formed quilting group

When Beverly Yencha spotted some quilting frames among the thousands of flea market items at the St. Nicholas Bazaar in July, she had an idea. "I told myself, if they're still there at the end of the flea market, I'm doing...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Attorney Joseph Grady • O’Malley & Langan
Attorney Joseph Grady has been a practicing attorney, licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1986. He served for 30 years as a Workers’ Compensation Judge with the Department of Labor and Industry. Since becoming a judge in 1992, Atty. Grady has been in the forefront of implementing...
Shapiro to headline Luzerne County Dems event
WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker at the Luzerne County Democratic Committee’s “Red, White, and BLUE Brunch” on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, East Market Street.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28.
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
Wolf orders flags to half-staff after death of Chief Justice Max Baer: ‘A champion of children’
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Supreme Court Justice Max Baer. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Baer’s interment, which has not yet...
erienewsnow.com
Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
Pennsylvania man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police. According to the report, police were called to a home on Ida Street in Woodward Township Sept. 27 at around 9 […]
therecord-online.com
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Clinton County
BEECH CREEK, PA – Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a stop in Beech Creek Wednesday evening, part of a campaign swing through north-central Pennsylvania. And the audience, which filled about half of the spacious Wesleyan Church, liked what they heard. Mastriano was accompanied by his wife Rebbe and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband, a former Pa. teacher
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage, according to a story from 6ABC. Scott, one of the world’s richest people, married Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Jewett is a Seattle-based...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5M sold in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million was sold in Dauphin County. The $5 Million Money Maker ticket was sold at the Beer N Cigar at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
worldatlas.com
5 Cozy and Cute Small Towns You Must Visit in the Poconos
Tucked away in the upland of the Alleghany Plateau is a mystical place bound by geography, geology, heritage, and above all, culture. “Pokawachne” as the Musnee used to call it, meaning “creek between two hills,” is better known as the Poconos. It's a surreal region of mountains, crystal clear streams, and dense forests encompassing Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
