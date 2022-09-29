KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO