State College, PA

247Sports

VOTE: Penn State Player of the Northwestern Game

Saturday's Big Ten home opener for Penn State was a dreary afternoon in terms of both the weather and the game-play. The good news is that the No. 11 Nittany Lions remained undefeated with a 17-7 win over Northwestern despite a series of miscues in this game. Penn State in...
247Sports

No. 11 Penn State survives Northwestern upset bid, 17-7: game balls, turning points

In a dismal afternoon at Beaver Stadium, Penn State stayed undefeated with a 17-7 win over Northwestern. The No. 11 Nittany Lions played some unsightly offensive football with five turnovers, including four lost fumbles, and had a couple key lapses on defense. But both sides of the ball did enough when it mattered to keep the Wildcats at bay. The offense converted a fourth-and-1 with less than three minutes remaining. The defense held Northwestern to 1 of 4 on fourth-down attempts.
247Sports

Veteran RB Devyn Ford no longer with Penn State football

Following his Saturday absence from a Penn State game against Northwestern, running back Devyn Ford was confirmed as no longer with the program afterward by head coach James Franklin. "He's decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best," Franklin said. Ford's name...
nittanysportsnow.com

QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO

Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, September 30

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
247Sports

Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season

College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style

James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
State College

Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis

When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
High School Football PRO

Altoona, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Harrisburg High School football team will have a game with Altoona Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
State College

Mimi Concludes Her Lunch Column with Words of Wisdom, Thanks

When Town&Gown celebrated its 30th anniversary in January 1996, Mimi Barash Coppersmith started her column Lunch with Mimi to feature notable people at Penn State and in the community. That first issue featured former State College mayor Arnold Addison. Each month since then, for more than two and a half decades, she has sat down with various people from all walks of life and backgrounds, capturing the history of Happy Valley.
bucknellian.net

Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove

A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
