Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
VOTE: Penn State Player of the Northwestern Game
Saturday's Big Ten home opener for Penn State was a dreary afternoon in terms of both the weather and the game-play. The good news is that the No. 11 Nittany Lions remained undefeated with a 17-7 win over Northwestern despite a series of miscues in this game. Penn State in...
Top Takes as Penn State moves to 5-0 after beating Northwestern
So here Penn State football is again, sitting at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten heading into a road matchup with a likely top-5 opponent. The last time the Nittany Lions were in this situation — way back in 2021 — they lost a heartbreaker at Iowa, which ended up being one of six defeats in their final eight games.
No. 11 Penn State survives Northwestern upset bid, 17-7: game balls, turning points
In a dismal afternoon at Beaver Stadium, Penn State stayed undefeated with a 17-7 win over Northwestern. The No. 11 Nittany Lions played some unsightly offensive football with five turnovers, including four lost fumbles, and had a couple key lapses on defense. But both sides of the ball did enough when it mattered to keep the Wildcats at bay. The offense converted a fourth-and-1 with less than three minutes remaining. The defense held Northwestern to 1 of 4 on fourth-down attempts.
No. 11 Penn State’s Sean Clifford ‘not up to the standard’ in win over Northwestern
James Franklin was rather blunt with his evaluation of quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance on a dreary afternoon where Penn State survived a number of miscues — including some by the sixth-year senior — to down Northwestern, 17-7. Franklin read off Clifford’s stat line after the win and...
WATCH: On the field and in the tunnel after Penn State beat Northwestern
Penn State coach James Franklin has been in the game long enough to know that you don’t turn your nose up at ANY victory. And so it was that after the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions slogged past struggling Northwestern 17-7 at rain-soaked Beaver Stadium Saturday, Franklin, his assistant coaches and his players celebrated.
Everything James Franklin said after sloppy Penn State win over Northwestern
Penn State improved to 5-0 for a second straight season Saturday with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern. Ranked 11th in the AP Top 25 poll and considered a 25-point favorite, the Nittany Lions survived five turnovers and have plenty to work on heading into an open week on the schedule.
nittanysportsnow.com
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Veteran RB Devyn Ford no longer with Penn State football
Following his Saturday absence from a Penn State game against Northwestern, running back Devyn Ford was confirmed as no longer with the program afterward by head coach James Franklin. "He's decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best," Franklin said. Ford's name...
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, September 30
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
Penn State commit London Montgomery drawing hope from Nick Singleton while rehabbing ACL
London Montgomery heard the dreaded pop. Four weeks ago, Montgomery — a four-star running back commit in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class and one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania — was playing defense in a scrimmage. On his last snap in Scranton Prep’s final tune-up before its opener, Montgomery went up to defend a pass and fell awkwardly.
State College
Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
Altoona, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
State College
Mimi Concludes Her Lunch Column with Words of Wisdom, Thanks
When Town&Gown celebrated its 30th anniversary in January 1996, Mimi Barash Coppersmith started her column Lunch with Mimi to feature notable people at Penn State and in the community. That first issue featured former State College mayor Arnold Addison. Each month since then, for more than two and a half decades, she has sat down with various people from all walks of life and backgrounds, capturing the history of Happy Valley.
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Want to buy beer at Beaver Stadium? Here’s how much it will cost you.
For the first time in Beaver Stadium history, fans will be able to grab a brew inside the stadium. After a 28-5 vote in September, the Penn State board of trustees officially approved beer sales to the general public at football games, announcing that the policy would begin for the October 1 game against Northwestern.
bucknellian.net
Bucknell alumni helps build bridge in Selinsgrove
A new construction project that was finished this summer in Selinsgrove was worked on by a Bucknell alum, Tyler Keiser ‘21. PennDOT held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in June, commemorating the termination of the Northern Section construction and the recent beginning of construction on the Southern Section. The new construction began in May of 2022, and is expected to be finished in 2027.
