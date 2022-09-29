ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Roy Cooper Declares State of Emergency For Hurricane Ian

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Handout / Getty

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and flooding are anticipated across the state on Friday and Saturday.

“A state of emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Gov. Cooper said.

The declaration of a state of emergency allows the implementation of North Carolina’s emergency operations plan, waives traffic rules to facilitate the delivery of gasoline and life-saving supplies, aids first responders and the agricultural sector, and safeguards consumers from price gouging.

The State Emergency Response Team will start Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and transition to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

Read the full story here.

8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
