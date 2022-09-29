Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
WDIO-TV
Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a looming winter recession for one of the globe’s major economies as higher prices undermine consumers’ spending power. Consumer prices...
WDIO-TV
Worst Brazil forest fires in a decade, yet election silence
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — September has come and gone, marking another painful milestone for the world’s largest rainforest. It’s the worst month for fire in the Amazon in over a decade. Satellite sensors detected over 42,000 fires in 30 days according to Brazil’s national space institute....
WDIO-TV
UK’s Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Sunday that she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts, but insisted she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances.
U.K.・
WDIO-TV
EXPLAINER: A deep dive into risks for undersea cables, pipes
PARIS (AP) — Deep under water, the pipes and cables that carry the modern world’s lifeblood — energy and information — are out of sight and largely out of mind. Until, that is, something goes catastrophically wrong. The suspected sabotage this week of gas pipelines that...
‘A day of hope’: Lula fans relish prospect of defeat for Bolsonaro
Supporters of leftwing frontrunner confident he will prevail as 156 million Brazilians cast their votes
On GPS: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on America's commitment to Taiwan
Fareed asks US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin how the US would respond to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack
Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked
WDIO-TV
S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government’s plea to stop such activities since the North has threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park Sang-hak, a...
WDIO-TV
Lebanon’s dwindling rain leaves farmers struggling for water
HARF BEIT HASNA, Lebanon (AP) — Farmers in a small town perched on a northern Lebanese mountain have long refused to accept defeat even as the government abandoned them to a life off the grid. Harf Beit Hasna receives almost no basic services. No water or sewage system, no...
WDIO-TV
U.S. captives ‘prayed for death’ on brutal ride from Ukraine
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
WDIO-TV
Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline
The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
WDIO-TV
Amid rising seas, island nations push for legal protections
APIA, Samoa (AP) — When and if an island nation fully submerges due to rising seas, what happens to the nationalities of its citizens?. This and other related questions are being considered by island nations advocating for changes to international law as climate change threatens their existence. “Climate change...
WDIO-TV
Indian opposition party seeks to shed dynastic rule image
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, is set to choose a person who is not a member of its dominant Nehru-Gandhi family as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. Although the party has been led historically...
WDIO-TV
Ukrainian official: Russian strike kills 23, wounds 28
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and wounded 28. Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement Friday. He said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy heading to Russian-occupied...
WDIO-TV
House approves scaled-down bill targeting Big Tech dominance
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday approved sharply scaled-down legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in antitrust cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure, passed by a 242-184 vote, pales in comparison with a more ambitious package aimed...
WDIO-TV
Russian strike kills 23 as Kremlin to annex Ukraine regions
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 23 people and wounded dozens, an official said Friday, just hours before Moscow planned to annex more of Ukraine in an escalation of the seven-month war. Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the...
WDIO-TV
Cubans suffer as hurricane-caused power outage drags on
HAVANA (AP) — Ivette Garrido hurried last week to get the 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian. Now she is considering giving the chicken to...
