Grant Writing Course to be held at UAHT
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a four-series grant writing course from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25. Participants in the course will learn basic principles and a simple process for effective grant writing and communicating with potential funding organizations. Students will also learn the most effective tips and tricks for engaging potential funders.
Members appointed to conservation districts
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission made recent appointments and recent appointments to conservation districts in the state. Conservation districts are political subdivisions of the State of Arkansas created by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1937 for the purpose of providing locally led conservation of the state’s land and water resources. Each district is governed by a board of five directors, including three elected by resident landowners and two appointed by the Natural Resources Commission.
Ouachita County COVID-19 deaths up by three this week
Ouachita County recorded its third COVID-19 death in a week on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases in Columbia County dropped to 31 on Friday. Total Deaths: 117, up one since Thursday. This is Ouachita County’s third COVID-19 death in one week. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Fact sheet available for upcoming Hempstead County sales tax election
Voters in Hempstead County will have a local ballot measure to decide when they vote in the November general election. The Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture partnered with the Hempstead County Extension Office to produce a fact sheet explaining the countywide ballot issue.
TexAmericas Center Continues to Host Hundreds of Jobs, Recruit Companies to State of Texas
TexAmericas Center (TAC) today announced its continued and impressive growth in new businesses, jobs and services at its industrial park over the past fiscal year, highlighted by its 2022 TexAmericas Center Annual Census of Employment and Payroll report. The company completes an annual census of tenants and businesses located on...
New Millennium gifts $1,200 to Clinton Primary first grade teachers for classroom materials
HOPE, AR – The first grade teachers at Clinton Primary School would like to thank New Millennium for the generous donation to spend in their classrooms. The donation of $1,200 will be split among the first grade teachers, including a teacher who recently moved from first grade to kindergarten.
Ten houses change hands in Columbia County during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 9 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 10 residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
District defender says short staff contributing to problems at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders are still brainstorming ways to help with overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center. [RELATED: Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional]. At this time, the CCC is holding 1,070 inmates. That’s more than 400 over their capacity. One of the solutions addressed...
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 29, 2022: The Central Hub has been sold
The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month
TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. The rate hike will go into effect on Oct. 1. Arkansas and Texas city leaders recently approved raising the residential water and sewer service rates. Texarkana Water Utilities'...
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
McDonald’s and the Hope Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop Day October 5
HOPE, Ark. — McDonald’s and the Hope Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Hope Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Hope Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers.
Nelson L. Wynn
Nelson L. Wynn, 88, of Magnolia, formerly of Emerson, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at The Springs of Magnolia. Nelson was born on May 7, 1934 in Emerson. He retired after 38 years from Alumax. He was a member of the Jackson Street United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church for 43 years, and was presently a member of the First Baptist Church.
Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana
Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
Damaris Martinez is Bobcats 2022 Homecoming Queen
At a coronation and pep rally held on the field at Hope High School’s Hammons Stadium the 2022 Homecoming Queen Damaris Martinez was issued her tiara. After the crowning, Martinez was given a microphone and spoke to the attendees: “I’m a little scared so … I want to thank God to begin with because I wouldn’t be here if he weren’t by my side. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and always loving me. Especially the teachers for not giving up on me, even though I’m hard-headed, so I pay attention in class. I’m so happy to be your queen. I love everyone here and I hope you all have a good night tonight.”
Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences
Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
Magnolia High fishing team competes at Lake Maumelle
The Magnolia Panthers fishing team competed last weekend in the AYBN Trader Bill's High School Bass Master Fishing Tournament on Lake Maumelle. Trace and Levi Loe finished second with five bass weighing a total of 9.73 pounds. Collin and Lucas Cheatham finished 6th place with 4 bass weighing 8.72 pounds.
