Florida State

Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum doesn’t appear to know that Puerto Rico is part of the U.S.

MacCallum and other anchors were discussing Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday. The Category 4 storm caused waters to surge 6 feet above normal high tide levels in one part of Florida and, as of Wednesday evening, left over 2 million people without power.

MacCullum brought up Hurricane Ian’s impact on Cuba along with Hurricane Fiona’s impact on Puerto Rico before implying the U.S. territory wasn’t part of the country.

“You know you feel terrible for people in Puerto Rico who were just hit, in Cuba who were just hit. Thank God we have better infrastructure in our country,” MacCullum said.

Listen to the rest of her comments below:

Twitter users mocked the anchor’s statement on American infrastructure along with her apparent separation of Puerto Rico from the U.S.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2472

Tacitustheballbuster
3d ago

I don’t watch her very much, and I’m not a fan of cable news anyway, but this is being taken a little bit out of context. She never explicitly said what this article is implying…

Reply(95)
450
Sherri Constable
3d ago

Sad ! She is one of the best Reporter on any Channel, Local or National. I have been listening to her for years. Like Anyone She made a mistake. At Least She doesn't lie like many other Reporters both Local and National News.

Reply(181)
288
Lake State
3d ago

She was referring to the contiguous US. This is the kind of fake news people are sick of. Leave it to HuffPo to continue to stir the pot of hate and disinformation. Huffpo is nothing but a sensationalist Tabloid with yellow journalism. HuffPo makes the National Enquirer look like a main stream news source.

Reply(17)
215
