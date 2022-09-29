Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
FOX Reno
No special election: Reno council to appoint second new member in two months
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Concerned about the lengthy timeline for a special election, the Reno city council voted to appoint councilman Oscar Delgado's replacement on Thursday. Delgado's seat will be the second in two months to be filled by appointment — Kathleen Taylor was appointed...
FOX Reno
Coffee N' Comics opening second location in Sparks on Oct. 1
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Comic fans will soon have another place to browse comics and memorabilia while enjoying a cup of coffee or tea. Alex Farside and Raymond Martinez, owners of Coffee N’ Comics, are getting ready to open a second location in Sparks at 1235 Baring Blvd. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The grand opening will feature an autograph signing from special guest Jazz Baduwalia, who plays the Blue Beast in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
FOX Reno
Douglas County Sheriff's Office hosting sixth annual Fright Night at the Fairgrounds
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”. This event begins on Sept. 30 and it will continue during the month of October. “Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at...
FOX Reno
12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
FOX Reno
Man guilty of attempted burglary at north Reno loan business
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found guilty for attempting to break into a North Reno loan business, announced Thursday by the Washoe County District Attorney's Office. 29-year-old Joeddie Jamel Douglas of Reno will face the following:. Four charges related to attempted burglary (felony)...
FOX Reno
Sparks Police to close Victorian Avenue after recent sideshow activities
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) has announced overnight road closure on Victorian Ave. from Pyramid Way to 14th St. after recent sideshow activities. Sparks PD says that this road closure is part of their efforts to prevent safety concerns to...
FOX Reno
Blue Angels highlight aviation roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport
The elite Blue Angels will highlight the bi-annual aviation roundup at the Minden-Tahoe Airport this weekend. The event features excellent airshow performers and military jet demonstrations teams. Ranging from military aircraft to iconic classics and historical airplanes, the roundup offers aviation enthusiasts, families and friends the chance to become immersed...
FOX Reno
Reward offered for information about suspect in Kings Beach credit card fraud
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud in Placer County. The case began when a victim reported her...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire in northwest Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Emergency crews respond Wednesday to smoke plumes rising from a northwest Reno neighborhood. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received reports of a fire in the area of Green River Drive around 3:47 p.m. RFD says the upstairs bathroom of a two-story...
FOX Reno
Miss USA, Miss Teen USA 2022 broadcasting live from Reno this weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 71st Miss USA and Miss Teen USA 2022 competition is broadcasting live from Reno at the Grand Sierra Resort this weekend. We are honored to once again host the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition, and we look forward to watching the talented individual contestants chase their dreams and leverage their platforms to empower the next generation of young women,'' said Christopher Abraham, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). "During their time at GSR, the contestants will have the opportunity to experience the distinct culture of our city and showcase the Reno-Tahoe region to a national audience.
FOX Reno
Charter bus kills pedestrian at the Nugget Casino Thursday night
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal crash between a charter bus and pedestrian at the Nugget Casino Thursday night. At 5:29 p.m., Sparks police received a report of a crash at the intersection of 14th St. and Nugget Ave. where a bus had hit a pedestrian.
FOX Reno
CAUGHT ON CAM: South Lake Tahoe teen has close encounter with hungry bear
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A 13-year-old in South Lake Tahoe had a close call with a hungry bear in her backyard recently. The young girl can been seen in Ring doorbell video swinging in her backyard while wearing headphones with the curious bear approaches her.
FOX Reno
Reno police arrest man for allegedly exposing himself on Ring video
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was arrested after being caught exposing himself on Ring doorbell video in a North Valleys neighborhood, according to police. The Reno Police Department (RPD) announced Thursday that 28-year-old Alberto Hernandez has been arrested for open and gross lewdness.
FOX Reno
Crash on I-80 off ramp at North McCarran closes northbound lanes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash near the I-80 off-ramp at North McCarran Blvd. has caused lane closures Thursday night. As of 9:00 p.m., all northbound lanes on North McCarran Blvd. will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while officials clear the scene.
