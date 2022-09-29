ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Heartbreak for the Opals as China snatch late win in semi-final thriller

SYDNEY — It came all the way down to the final possession as China held their nerve down the stretch to secure their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final, defeating Australia 61-59. Australia had a chance to take the lead in the final 24 seconds, but couldn't get a shot off, resulting in a 24-second violation, leaving China with one possession to make it count.
