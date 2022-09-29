Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Continuing the story of Brown County’s Dr. Culbertson
Part two of Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story, continued from the Sept. 14, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today we pick up on Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story at the end of the war in 1946. “I was worn out — in a state of mental bankruptcy,” Clyde says....
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
bcdemocrat.com
FOUNDERS DAY: Kirts built life in Brown County
Marcus Kirts met Nancy Coffing when they were students at Bean Blossom School. They started dating junior year of high school. For high school graduation, Marcus gave Nancy an engagement ring. The next year, they got married. Now, 63 years later, they live on their expansive farm on Spearsville Road,...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
bloomingtonian.com
Gallery: Homeless Memorial Vigil Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana
The names of 38 unhoused or formerly unhoused community members who died in the past year were read Thursday night during the annual Homeless Memorial Vigil, at the Monroe County Courthouse, September 29, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. Organizers of the event stated there may have been some who also passed but were not on the list.
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side
Three people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Home slated for demolition turns out to be 100-year-old log cabin
A 100-year-old house in Martinsville, Indiana, was set to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. But when they started to tear it down, they discovered it’s actually a log cabin. Now, people there are taking a Lincoln Logs approach to saving it from the wrecking ball.
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
wbiw.com
Greg Day announced that retired FBI agent Tony Siedl will serve as his chief deputy if elected Lawrence County Sheriff
BEDFORD – ISP Sgt. Greg Day, who is running for Lawrence County Sheriff announced Thursday that he will name retired FBI agent Tony Siedl as chief deputy. “I have promised everything we do will be built on the five pillars of accountability, professionalism, quality, work ethic, and cooperation,” wrote Day in a Facebook post. “Tony absolutely embodies these traits better than anyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. His experience and leadership abilities will have a lasting positive effect on our community, the department, and every officer/employee that works beside him. Notice I said “beside” not “for”. His leadership style is exactly in line with how I’ve always tried to be. Tony retired from the FBI where he has successfully investigated every type of crime imaginable. His investigative skills are legendary. He served 4 years as Chief Deputy here in Lawrence County under then Sheriff Craig. His organization, administrative skills, and leadership are still talked about. He then helped lead security with Cook Inc. His career resume is so impressive, it would take pages to be as detailed as he deserves. Lawrence County is lucky to have such a gem willing to serve. If I’m blessed to win the November election, you will be in great hands.”
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
thefranklinnews.com
In the Middle of Progess
Driving along a quiet patch of road just west of the little community of Amity, you may find yourself passing what is seemingly a random concrete margin in the middle of the road. You may drive past without giving it any thought, but if you look closer as you pass, you’ll notice writing on that concrete, and if you stop your car, pull off somewhere safe, and walk to it to get a better look, you’ll realize it’s a grave.
cbs4indy.com
La Margarita celebrated as home of Indiana’s ‘absolute best’ nachos
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state. In...
Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
