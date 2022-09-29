ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor

With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion

There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOUNDERS DAY: Kirts built life in Brown County

Marcus Kirts met Nancy Coffing when they were students at Bean Blossom School. They started dating junior year of high school. For high school graduation, Marcus gave Nancy an engagement ring. The next year, they got married. Now, 63 years later, they live on their expansive farm on Spearsville Road,...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Gallery: Homeless Memorial Vigil Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

The names of 38 unhoused or formerly unhoused community members who died in the past year were read Thursday night during the annual Homeless Memorial Vigil, at the Monroe County Courthouse, September 29, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana. Organizers of the event stated there may have been some who also passed but were not on the list.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Travel Maven

The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
EDINBURGH, IN
wbiw.com

Greg Day announced that retired FBI agent Tony Siedl will serve as his chief deputy if elected Lawrence County Sheriff

BEDFORD – ISP Sgt. Greg Day, who is running for Lawrence County Sheriff announced Thursday that he will name retired FBI agent Tony Siedl as chief deputy. “I have promised everything we do will be built on the five pillars of accountability, professionalism, quality, work ethic, and cooperation,” wrote Day in a Facebook post. “Tony absolutely embodies these traits better than anyone I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. His experience and leadership abilities will have a lasting positive effect on our community, the department, and every officer/employee that works beside him. Notice I said “beside” not “for”. His leadership style is exactly in line with how I’ve always tried to be. Tony retired from the FBI where he has successfully investigated every type of crime imaginable. His investigative skills are legendary. He served 4 years as Chief Deputy here in Lawrence County under then Sheriff Craig. His organization, administrative skills, and leadership are still talked about. He then helped lead security with Cook Inc. His career resume is so impressive, it would take pages to be as detailed as he deserves. Lawrence County is lucky to have such a gem willing to serve. If I’m blessed to win the November election, you will be in great hands.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
thefranklinnews.com

In the Middle of Progess

Driving along a quiet patch of road just west of the little community of Amity, you may find yourself passing what is seemingly a random concrete margin in the middle of the road. You may drive past without giving it any thought, but if you look closer as you pass, you’ll notice writing on that concrete, and if you stop your car, pull off somewhere safe, and walk to it to get a better look, you’ll realize it’s a grave.
FRANKLIN, IN

