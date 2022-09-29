ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

OVI suspect ends up in Detroit Road yard: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Detroit Road. Officers at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 arrived at a Detroit Road home in response to a call from a concerned resident. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado had run over large landscaping rocks in the yard. When the police went to talk to the driver, they noted that there was an open bottle of Bud Light in the center console alongside a cup filled with a brown drink. The driver appeared lethargic.
WESTLAKE, OH
Ice cream truck driver claims he should be the one and cone-ly in the city: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

The owner and operator of an ice cream truck in the city contacted police Sept. 23. He said there was another ice cream truck that had been driving through his territory. He said the competing truck did not have a permit. The ice cream truck driver said he wanted to complain because he lost $350 from his competition. He was advised to call police when he sees the other ice cream truck driver. Police will then check on his credentials. Police also warned the driver of using 911.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Man escapes robbery attempt; resident catches suspects rummaging through his car: Brook Park Police Blotter

An unidentified male suspect tried to rob a 42-year-old Cleveland man of a laptop and nearly $20,000 in cash at knifepoint Sept. 19 on Brookpark near West 130th Street. The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. The victim had been driving behind the attacker, who stopped his car, stepped out and walked to the victim’s car. The victim escaped the robbery attempt by simply driving away.
BROOK PARK, OH
Public Safety
Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter

A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
