The owner and operator of an ice cream truck in the city contacted police Sept. 23. He said there was another ice cream truck that had been driving through his territory. He said the competing truck did not have a permit. The ice cream truck driver said he wanted to complain because he lost $350 from his competition. He was advised to call police when he sees the other ice cream truck driver. Police will then check on his credentials. Police also warned the driver of using 911.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO