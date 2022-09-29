Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
OVI suspect ends up in Detroit Road yard: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Detroit Road. Officers at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 arrived at a Detroit Road home in response to a call from a concerned resident. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado had run over large landscaping rocks in the yard. When the police went to talk to the driver, they noted that there was an open bottle of Bud Light in the center console alongside a cup filled with a brown drink. The driver appeared lethargic.
2 robberies reported within minutes: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. Officers at 2:23 a.m. on Sept. 17 responded to a report of a man being robbed at gunpoint on Detroit Avenue near Nicholson Avenue. Two men in a silver vehicle took the victim’s wallet and other items, according to a police event report.
Ice cream truck driver claims he should be the one and cone-ly in the city: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
The owner and operator of an ice cream truck in the city contacted police Sept. 23. He said there was another ice cream truck that had been driving through his territory. He said the competing truck did not have a permit. The ice cream truck driver said he wanted to complain because he lost $350 from his competition. He was advised to call police when he sees the other ice cream truck driver. Police will then check on his credentials. Police also warned the driver of using 911.
Motorists -- and cops -- much chagrined by repaving projects: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Motorists were advised, warned and in some cases cited through the latter part of September for infractions that included driving the wrong way and on closed roads along the Chagrin Boulevard resurfacing project, now fully underway and scheduled to run into November. Dispatchers also fielded complaints from drivers about what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cops recover open bottle of Jack Daniel’s from OVI suspect’s Jeep: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. Officers at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 19 responded to a call about two men at a Shell gas station who were suspected of being intoxicated. They were sitting inside a Jeep and drinking from an open container. When officers arrived, the suspects...
Trespasser threatens to give synagogue a bad online review: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police contacted a Mayfield Heights man, 49, on Sept. 22 and told him not to return to the Park Synagogue after an incident earlier that day in which he loitered for 15-20 minutes, then threatened to give the temple bad reviews online to get them shut down. Police were not sure why he was there in the first place.
Man escapes robbery attempt; resident catches suspects rummaging through his car: Brook Park Police Blotter
An unidentified male suspect tried to rob a 42-year-old Cleveland man of a laptop and nearly $20,000 in cash at knifepoint Sept. 19 on Brookpark near West 130th Street. The incident was reported at about 6 p.m. The victim had been driving behind the attacker, who stopped his car, stepped out and walked to the victim’s car. The victim escaped the robbery attempt by simply driving away.
Local school bus driver arrested for drunk driving
Police are asking tough questions after a bus driver for Hawken School was arrested for drunk driving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
OSHP: Man killed in Summit County crash involving semi
An early morning crash left one man dead in Summit County Saturday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
21-year-old Cleveland man on drugs flees from officers: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 2:45 a.m. Sept. 22, an officer saw a driver traveling at a high rate of speed near West 202nd Street. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver failed to stop. A brief pursuit ensued before the car came to a stop west of Columbia Road in North Olmsted. The driver of the car ran off, but was quickly apprehended.
Litterbug wanted on four warrants: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8 a.m. Sept. 23, officers saw a Cleveland man, 29, littering while at Hampstead and Lee roads. Officers stopped the man and confirmed that he was wanted by Shaker Heights police on four misdemeanor warrants -- two for traffic violations, and two for criminal offenses. Police took the man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man arrested after high-speed chase with Portage County deputies
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a Cleveland man was arrested Thursday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. The incident began after deputies attempted to pull over a driver, later identified as Maurice Reginald Matthews, for multiple traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.
Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago had posted on social media that her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The...
When woman didn’t answer boyfriend’s call because she was showering, he accused her of cheating and choked her: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Noble Road. At 12:25 a.m. Sept. 22, police were dispatched to a Noble Road apartment where a woman was heard screaming for help. Dispatch notified officers that a male suspect had left the scene. The woman told officers that she arrived home from work...
Man locks himself in semi after crashing into pole: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
On Sept. 26, officers responded to a report about a man who had crashed into a pole and fled on foot. Prior to the officer’s arrival, dispatch reported that the suspect had run across the street to a semi-truck lot and locked himself in a semi. He eventually exited...
cleveland19.com
North Royalton woman pushes for police reform after death of mentally ill brother
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - When a person is suffering from a mental health crisis police are often called to step in, but as cases across the country have shown, those calls sometimes end in tragedy. For the first time, Julia Rielinger shared her brother’s story on camera with 19...
Unwanted house guest claims to have defecated on homeowner’s lawn: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Sept. 23 that she was receiving unwanted text messages from a man who had been staying with her periodically until she asked him to leave. She said he had just messaged her to say he had defecated in her yard. Officers located the man near the woman’s...
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County
MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3