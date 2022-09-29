Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Traffic collision at West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue results in the death of a man
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
localocnews.com
The Orange Police caught a storage unit burglar red-handed
Early this morning, just before 5:00 a.m., Orange Police graveyard officers were proactively conducting a foot beat in the 600 block of S. Tustin Street. The officers interrupted a commercial burglary of a storage unit. The suspect, later identified as Juan Carlos Soto (born on 7-23-88), fled westbound onto the...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police make additional arrest in investigation of homicide in the 7200 block of Atlantic Place
For the past several months, detectives assigned to the Homicide Detail and the Special Investigations Division have continued following up with investigative leads and gathering evidence. Through their investigation, homicide detectives developed information and evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the following additional individuals for their involvement in the murder:
localocnews.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
OCTA encourages people to drive less during Rideshare Week October 3-7
The Orange County Transportation Authority is encouraging commuters to give up the solo drive and save time and money by sharing the ride, trying an alternate form of transportation, or working from home, during Rideshare Week 2022, Oct. 3 to 7. During Rideshare Week, OCTA would like to see commuters...
localocnews.com
Man who brutally killed his girlfriend in Santa Ana in 2017 finally goes on trial
Prentis John Hill, a 44-year-old man, is on trail for repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend,38-year-old Shannon Pearce Likens, with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment, at 316 W. Fourth St., on Dec. 16, 2017, nearly five years ago, as a prosecutor related to the jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
localocnews.com
Edison Elementary substitute teacher arrested for molesting a 10-year-old
Santa Ana Police arrested Joseph Frances Deluca, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, for sexual assault of a minor. Deluca was working as a substitute teacher at Edison Elementary School when a 10-year-old female student alleged that Deluca had touched her inappropriately in the classroom the day before. School officers reported...
localocnews.com
An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital
SANTA ANA, Ca. (September 30, 2022) – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 2, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 30, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around...
localocnews.com
City Council censures Council Member Frances Marquez for violations of City Code of Ethics and Policies
The Cypress City Council has censured Council Member Frances Marquez for violations of the City of Cypress Code of Ethics and the City’s Civility, Conduct and Governance Policy. The 4-1 vote comes in response to weeks of complaints from Cypress High School students, parents and residents. According to multiple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Wake Up to Good Morning, Los Alamitos! on October 19
Back by popular demand, the Good Morning, Los Alamitos! program invites all City residents, businesses, and members of the community to attend this informative event. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the City of Los Alamitos Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street. Attendees can expect to meet City Staff, including City Manager, Chet Simmons and Members of the City Council along with other key City Personnel across the various City departments.
localocnews.com
A rabid bat was found in Irvine
(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building #1 on Alton Parkway in Irvine, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
localocnews.com
Still Protecting Our Newport Assembles for Annual Meeting
On Saturday, Sept. 24, longtime citizen “watch group” Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON) held its annual meeting with community stakeholders at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach who were gathered in support of SPON’s mission to preserve the charm and beauty of Newport Beach. SPON regularly...
localocnews.com
County of Orange celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month
The County of Orange, in partnership with the Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) and California Department of Rehabilitation (DOR), will be participating in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign intended to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.
localocnews.com
Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors
The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos Trunk or Treat returns to spook Little Cottonwood Park on October 22, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department’s 11th Annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Trunk or Treat. The free event will be taking place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Little Cottonwood Park (4000 Farquhar Ave).
localocnews.com
South Bay Media Company, Local Anchor, Teams with The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Launch Kindness Card Initiative
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.
localocnews.com
Council Candidates Address Plans to Work with Business Community at Chamber of Commerce Forum
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Comments / 0