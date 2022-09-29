ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

New law allows Californians to legally jaywalk

A new law signed on Friday will allow Californians to legally jaywalk without being ticketed. Pedestrians can now cross the street outside of an intersection without breaking the law as long as it is safe to do so. The bill, AB 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assembly member […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom demands California regulator take action to lower gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for California regulators to speed up the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline as prices at the pump keep rising. Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline. The blend, normally only allowed to be made after Oct. 31, is easier to make and cheaper for consumers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Xavier Becerra kicks off Latino health tour in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The president's advisor in charge of public health for the country paid a visit to Sacramento to launch a nationwide campaign to aid underserved communities and people of color. Xavier Becerra, who once served as California's top prosecutor before joining Joe Biden's cabinet as U.S. Health...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 2693: Employer Mandatory COVID Reporting

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 2693, by Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes (D-Ontario). AB 2693 amends Labor Code Sections 6325 and 6409.6 relating to COVID-19 exposure in the workplace. Existing California law requires the posting of certain notices relating to possible hazards to employees in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California EDD faces tough questions at oversight committee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's embattled Employment Development Department faced tough questions from five legislators during a joint oversight hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday. This comes after more than two years of questions and concern over the handling of both applications and fraud at the department over the past two years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Sacramento County elections officials begin ballot counting accuracy tests

Sacramento County elections officials began the testing of ballot counting machines this week to ensure that votes are counted accurately in the upcoming November elections. "I mean probably the most important process we have," said Janna Haynes, a Sacramento County elections spokeswoman. "While it is not super exciting, making sure our machines are processing and tabulating accurately, so we have accurate results is the most important thing we do."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

