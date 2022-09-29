Read full article on original website
H.S. football: Pennsbury knocks off unbeaten Central Bucks East behind Mulbah
BRISTOL TWP. — Galamama Mulbah suffered through the last two winless seasons of Pennsbury football. After opening this season with a loss to mighty Coatesville, the Falcons have won five in a row. On Friday night, he had a big say in that fifth win, running for 203 yards and three touchdowns in...
suburbanonesports.com
Intelligencer/Bucks County Courier "Let's Talk Football" (9-29-22)
Back for its 13th season, the popular Intelligencer/Bucks County Courier Times ‘Let’s Talk Football’ features football beat writer Drew Markol. To stay on top of the high school football news in the area, visit the Intelligencer (http://www.theintell.com/sports/high-school/) and Courier Times (http://www.buckscountycouriertimes.com/sports/high-school/. ) web sites. Join Jeff Nolan...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS SOCCER: Father Judge Earns Significant Victory, Roman Takes First, Lansdale Catholic and Conwell-Egan on A Winning Path
PHILADELPHIA – When a Philadelphia Catholic League team defeats La Salle in soccer, the anomaly warrants copious research. Prior to Tuesday, the Explorers had gone 59-4-4 during the regular season and won four titles in five tries since 2016; the devastating 2020 global pandemic provided no champion. They had lost twice to Lansdale Catholic and once to both Archbishop Wood and St. Joseph’s Prep. They had tied Lansdale Catholic twice, and the Prep and Roman Catholic once each.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Boys soccer team speeds up after slow start
The Norwin boys soccer team is all about streaks this season. The Knights lost three in a row early on but quickly recovered to win five in a row and climb back into the WPIAL playoff race in Section 2-4A. Not that the Knights ever considered themselves “out” of it....
Shippensburg University: Women’s soccer victorious against Mansfield
The Shippensburg women’s soccer team was victorious in defeating Mansfield Wednesday evening, 3-1, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division match at David See Field. The match started off slow for both teams until the 29th minute when Shippensburg (3-4-2, 3-3-2 PSAC East) junior Anna Stoner (Enola,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy
Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night. Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Landon Stevenson helps Mapletown run past California
Landon Stevenson ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mapletown to a 52-20 victory at California (4-2, 1-2) in a Class A Tri-County South Conference football game Friday. Stevenson has 1,119 rushing yards for the season for the Maples (6-0, 3-0). California’s Jake Layhue threw for 202 yards...
suburbanonesports.com
CB West's Lynn Repeats as Suburban One League Golf Champion
WARMINSTER — Abby Lynn won the 2021 Suburban One League’s girls golf championship by one stroke. Abby Lynn won the 2022 Suburban One League girls golf championship by one stroke. No, that isn’t a mistake or a misprint. The Central Bucks West senior became a repeat winner on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 2 Beaver Falls takes down Riverside
Jaren Brickner threw for 255 yards and one touchdown and ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 44-14 victory over Riverside (3-2, 2-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Trey Singleton caught five passes for 227 yards and...
Barnett leads Neshaminy to football win
Markus Barnett ran for three touchdowns on Friday night to lead Neshaminy to a 26-0 victory over visiting Abington. Quarterback Colin Baker also ran for a score. Travis Lavelah and Collin Giambrone had interceptions. The Redskins are 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Suburban One League National Conference. At halftime, coach...
Penns Valley football’s Ty Watson runs wild on Philipsburg-Osceola in 41-14 victory
Penns Valley and Bald Eagle both notched wins on Friday.
SU Volleyball falls at Millersville, 3-1
The Shippensburg University volleyball team started strong on Friday night, winning the first set, but it was not enough to defeat Millersville in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at Pucillo Gym. Set scores were 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, and 17-25. How it happened. Shippensburg (8-9, 2-2 PSAC...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 1, 2022: Western Beaver runs past Freedom
Tyson Florence ran for 162 yards and a touchdown to lead Western Beaver to an 18-6 victory over Freedom in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference football Saturday. Xander LeFebvre added two rushing touchdowns for Western Beaver (5-1, 2-1). Damian Grunnagle ran for 102 yards for Freedom (2-4, 1-2). South Side...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WCCA will hold inaugural all-star volleyball event in November
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an event to its fall/winter schedule. The first WCCA All-Star Volleyball Match will be Nov. 22 at Ligonier Valley. It will feature top senior players on East and West teams. Team selections and rosters will be announced closer to the event. Ligonier Valley...
