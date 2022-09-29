Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Firefighters rescue baby, dogs and cats from Hurricane Ian floodwaters in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A baby and several pets were among those rescued in Seminole County from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian on Saturday morning. Seminole County Fire Department and the Florida Army National Guard were out rescuing families and pets on Whitcomb Road in Geneva where the water levels are waist-deep in some areas. Among those rescued was a family of seven including a baby, three dogs and two cats.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies form human chain to save woman from rushing flood waters amid Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Deputies formed a human chain to rescue a woman who was trapped in rushing floodwaters during Hurricane Ian. The rescue took place on Thursday after the woman's car was swept away by an extreme current. The current was in floodwaters at Dean and Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters: 'Pets are family. Period'
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains. "Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners. ◀︎ ▶︎...
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Care Force: 14-year-old boy jumps in to help and warn people of flooding danger in Florida
The FOX 35 Care Force was at the Wawa in Kissimmee to give out free ice to residents who were the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The team also met some local heroes who are volunteering their time to help others, including a 14-year-old boy.
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Care Force: Man travels in airboat around Central Florida helping people in flooded areas
FOX 35 Care Force is helping those in need on Saturday. We're out at the Wawa in Kissimmee helping people charge their phones and giving out free ice. Meanwhile, we're meeting some local heroes -- including Keith, who despite having no power at his house is out with his airboat helping and rescuing others in need.
fox35orlando.com
'We’re grateful': National Guard rescues more than 200 in Kissimmee from rising floodwaters
Kissimmee, Fla. - The National Guard worked to evacuate people from a Kissimmee neighborhood that was experiencing major flooding this weekend. The National Guard rescued more than 200 people from the Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks community in Kissimmee on Saturday. The neighborhood was experiencing major flooding as water was coming up the manholes.
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida
Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Another brilliant day with abundant sunshine and low humidity. This is good news and welcomed as Central Florida continues clean up in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, major river flooding will continue along the...
fox35orlando.com
Voluntary evacuation issued for Shingle Creek Reserve as Hurricane Ian floodwaters rise in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Due to rising waters from Hurricane Ian, The City of Kissimmee says there is a voluntary evacuation for Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks. "If evacuation assistance is needed, dial 911. When evacuating, no wake when driving," the city tweeted on Saturday. Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple...
fox35orlando.com
UCF students at Arden Villas apartments impacted by Hurricane Ian flooding
Hurricane Ian has caused flooding at some student apartment complexes near the University of Central Florida. Many first-floor apartments and cars at the Arden Villas were impacted by the rising waters. Some lifelong Florida residents call the flooding unprecedented.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cooler nights ahead for Central Florida after Hurricane Ian: How low temps will go
ORLANDO, Fla. - You might need a sweater for the next few nights as Central Florida is seeing much cooler temperatures after Hurricane Ian moved through the area this week. Thursday night dropped temperatures into the mid-60s and that trend is set to continue for the next several days. Today's...
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee athletic academy students help clean up Osceola after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Life Christian Academy may be small in numbers, but the school is giving back in a big way. "We like to support our community because they’ve really shown us a lot of love…it’s just our way of giving thanks," boy's basketball junior, Dan Morales Heredia said.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian flooding causes Orlando's Lake Eola to overflow
Downtown Orlando experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Several downtown-area lakes were flowing over their banks on Thursday including the city's iconic Lake Eola.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
fox35orlando.com
Here is when Walt Disney World plans to open again after Hurricane Ian closing
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World Resort said it will begin to reopen its theme parks and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, Sept. 30, park officials said in an email to FOX 35 News. The company decided to close all of its Orlando theme parks...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando assisted living facility evacuated due to Hurricane Ian flooding, damage
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Avante at Orlando nursing home was flooded after Hurricane Ian struck. The floodwaters have since receded, but it was a very different scene earlier. First responders say the water was several feet deep when they started rescuing patients from the nursing home. First responders took Avante at Orlando patients out in wheelchairs, stretchers, and even boats.
