Melbourne, FL

fox35orlando.com

Firefighters rescue baby, dogs and cats from Hurricane Ian floodwaters in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A baby and several pets were among those rescued in Seminole County from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian on Saturday morning. Seminole County Fire Department and the Florida Army National Guard were out rescuing families and pets on Whitcomb Road in Geneva where the water levels are waist-deep in some areas. Among those rescued was a family of seven including a baby, three dogs and two cats.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Melbourne, FL
Melbourne, FL
Melbourne, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'We’re grateful': National Guard rescues more than 200 in Kissimmee from rising floodwaters

Kissimmee, Fla. - The National Guard worked to evacuate people from a Kissimmee neighborhood that was experiencing major flooding this weekend. The National Guard rescued more than 200 people from the Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks community in Kissimmee on Saturday. The neighborhood was experiencing major flooding as water was coming up the manholes.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: Another brilliant day with abundant sunshine and low humidity. This is good news and welcomed as Central Florida continues clean up in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, major river flooding will continue along the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando assisted living facility evacuated due to Hurricane Ian flooding, damage

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Avante at Orlando nursing home was flooded after Hurricane Ian struck. The floodwaters have since receded, but it was a very different scene earlier. First responders say the water was several feet deep when they started rescuing patients from the nursing home. First responders took Avante at Orlando patients out in wheelchairs, stretchers, and even boats.
ORLANDO, FL

