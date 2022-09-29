The Orlando Magic are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and with an exciting core, the future is bright in Orlando. Unfortunately, it might be quite some time before the Magic are truly able to compete with the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Magic’s current status likely gives head coach Jamahl Mosley plenty of time to experiment with different on-court lineups but his Wendell Carter-Paolo Banchero-Bol Bol frontcourt might be the strangest one yet.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO