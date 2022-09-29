Read full article on original website
Related
The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
WATCH: Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson went absolutely berserk in Japan 3-point shootout
NBA fans in Japan were left disappointed by the news that Klay Thompson was going to sit out both of the Golden State Warriors’ exhibition games against the Washington Wizards due to a lack of fitness. Thompson more than made up for it, though, as he teamed up with superstar teammate Stephen Curry in what turned out to be an epic 3-point shootout.
Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is trying to sort out his starting lineup around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and, most likely, Russell Westbrook. After practice wrapped on Friday — the fourth day of training camp — Ham provided some early insight into what he’s thinking, at least thus far. Ham told reporters that […] The post Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans news: Zion Williamson looking straight-up bouncy in slamfest that will hype Pels fans
The 2020-21 season was the last time New Orleans Pelicans fans saw Zion Williamson on the basketball court. He was an All-Star that season and he tied Shaquille O’Neal’s record of 25 consecutive games of scoring at least 20 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. He made his long-awaited return to the court […] The post Pelicans news: Zion Williamson looking straight-up bouncy in slamfest that will hype Pels fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘He’s a freak’: Terrence Ross’ analysis of Bol Bol
Bol Bol has yet to play a single minute for the Orlando Magic, but he’s already got teammate Terrence Ross raving about him. At Magic media day, Ross told reporters that all Bol needs is to find his niche and what he’s good at and with his combination of size and skill, he’d no doubt be a good player.
Dwight Howard’s latest IG post wants NBA GMs to take notice
Most NBA teams are already settling on their main rotations as they gear up for a new season. With opening night just a few weeks away, Dwight Howard finds himself on the outside looking in what would be his 19th season after the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t re-sign him.
Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have pursued the services of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield all offseason long. However, the Lakers have been understandably stingy with their 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round draft picks, preventing a deal between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers from materializing. But rumor has it that the Lakers could acquire […] The post Lakers rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield literally 3 words away from joining LeBron James, LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was nice to humble him’: Warriors star Klay Thompson shades Jordan Poole after winning 3-point contest with Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry put on a show as they teamed up in an exhibition three-point contest during the Golden State Warriors’ Japan tour. Thompson and Curry took the win over teammate Jordan Poole, and for his part, Klay could not help but throw a bit of shade at Poole after the matchup.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Blazers never did that’: Damian Lillard shares honest take on major uniform decision ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Damian Lillard has done so much for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise in the 10 years that he’s been with the team. At this point, it’s only right that the six-time All-Star also be asked for his own creative input with regard to the direction the team will take from a branding standpoint.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence on Gilbert Arenas’ ‘doesn’t understand basketball’ slander
Gilbert Arenas is one of the most controversial figures in NBA history. Despite all that he’s done throughout what was a colorful career (and after), one of his more recent hot takes completely blew up. It’s no surprise that the former three-time All-Star’s comments took on a life of its own, considering he said that […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence on Gilbert Arenas’ ‘doesn’t understand basketball’ slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Jackson calls out ESPN over Rachel Nichols’ eye-opening tell-all on Maria Taylor scandal
Former ESPN star Rachel Nichols spilled the cold hard truth on Friday regarding the scandal that led to her firing last summer after making some insensitive comments about Maria Taylor, who was chosen as a courtside reporter over her in the 2020 NBA Finals. Nichols appeared on the “All The...
‘He’s not quite ready’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on Klay Thompson sitting out Warriors’ Japan tune-up games
The Golden State Warriors secured a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards in Japan on Friday as the defending champs continued with their pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign. Klay Thompson was unable to suit up for the exhibition matchup, however, and it has now been revealed that the five-time All-Star will also be […] The post ‘He’s not quite ready’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on Klay Thompson sitting out Warriors’ Japan tune-up games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers superstar LeBron James’ hyped message ahead of Year 20
Not too many players are able to reach the 20-year mark in their NBA career. Even fewer — if any at all — are still able to play at such an elite level that continues to blow the mind of fans and experts alike. Well, this is exactly the case for Los Angeles Lakers superstar […] The post Lakers superstar LeBron James’ hyped message ahead of Year 20 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’ve done that before’: Heat star Bam Adebayo’s stern takeaway after Game 7 exit vs. Celtics
Bam Adebayo had one of the best performances in his career in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals last season against the Boston Celtics. Bam willed the Miami Heat to a crucial victory at the TD Garden behind 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block in 42 minutes of action. […] The post ‘I’ve done that before’: Heat star Bam Adebayo’s stern takeaway after Game 7 exit vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic news: Orlando’s Bol Bol gambit they’re trying out before the season
The Orlando Magic are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and with an exciting core, the future is bright in Orlando. Unfortunately, it might be quite some time before the Magic are truly able to compete with the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Magic’s current status likely gives head coach Jamahl Mosley plenty of time to experiment with different on-court lineups but his Wendell Carter-Paolo Banchero-Bol Bol frontcourt might be the strangest one yet.
WATCH: Warriors star Draymond Green shows no mercy to a kid in Japan in early DPOY bid
Draymond Green still remains to be one of the top defenders in the NBA today. If you don’t believe this, then perhaps you should have a look at how ruthless the Golden State Warriors star went against a poor kid in Japan. It looks like Green is starting his Defensive Player of the Year campaign […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Draymond Green shows no mercy to a kid in Japan in early DPOY bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’
Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Nance hilariously big-leagued Kevin Love on FaceTime after massive new contract
The New Orleans Pelicans locked up a key two-way player on Saturday, signing forward Larry Nance Jr to a two-year, $21.6 million extension. Shortly after inking the new deal, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Kevin Love, tried congratulating Nance with a nice little FaceTime call. But, Nance dodged him, and the Cavs veteran hilarious exposed his good buddy.
John Wall appears to confirm highly-anticipated Clippers debut date
There’s been a lot of speculation with regard to John Wall’s upcoming debut for the Los Angeles Clippers. At this point, it seems that the wait is finally over. Wall himself appears to have now confirmed that he will be suiting up for the Clippers for the first time when they take on the Portland […] The post John Wall appears to confirm highly-anticipated Clippers debut date appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans sign key two-way player Larry Nance to 2-year, $21.6 million extension
The New Orleans Pelicans are a sexy dark horse pick as a playoff contender this season. After overachieving last season, many fans have high expectations for the team. The return of Zion Williamson and a full offseason with CJ McCollum only serve to add more excitement around the team. This is a perfect time to […] The post Pelicans sign key two-way player Larry Nance to 2-year, $21.6 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0