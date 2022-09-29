Chris Eubank Jr has doubled down on his claims that he will retire from boxing if he loses to Conor Benn.The Britons will face one another at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 8 October, almost exactly 29 years after the fighters’ fathers clashed for the second time.Chris Eubank stopped Nigel Benn in the ninth round of their first in-ring meeting in 1990, before the rivals fought to a split draw three years later. Now, in one of the biggest British fights of this generation, the pair’s sons will go head to head.“There’s a huge amount of pressure on me...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO