Boxing Scene
Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
Tyson Fury reopens door for possible showdown with Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury is giving Anthony Joshua more time. The heavyweight titleholder had said a proposed defense against his British rival on Dec. 3 was no longer in play and that he would fight Mahmoud Charr instead after Joshua missed a Monday deadline to sign on the dotted line. However, Fury...
chulavistatoday.com
Boxing: Caleb Plant says Anthony Dirrell is scared leading up to October 15 showdown
We're just weeks away from the big fight between American boxers Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell. The fight will take place on Saturday, October 15, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as the co-main event with the highly-anticipated fight between Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius. Caleb Plant held a media...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV
Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December. The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder. As World Boxing News...
Boxing Scene
Shields: I’ve Seen Mikaela Go Through The Trenches; Can Alycia Switch Up the Game Plan?
The upcoming women’s junior lightweight title unification bout between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner may come down to pure grit, according to Claressa Shields. Shields, the three division titlist and Michigan native, was recently asked who she thinks will win the contest between the heated American rivals, and while she did not answer the question head-on, she did indicate whom she believes has proven herself more in situations of extreme duress.
Boxing Scene
JoJo Diaz Views William Zepeda Showdown As "Sink Or Swim"
Blessed with an opportunity to headline yet another big-time card, Joseph Diaz is well aware that his time in the pugilistic spotlight will come to an end if he doesn't perform to the best of his abilities. On October 29th, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Diaz will be...
Boxing Scene
Jacob Bank, Ditlev Rossing, Mikkel Nielsen Get Wins in Kolding, Denmark
Kolding, Denmark - The main event of this TK Promotion, a scheduled ten rounder made at super middleweight between Jacob Bank (8-0) and Rafael Bejaran (30-8-1), ended in a disappointing TKO win for Bank as Bejaran retired with a shoulder injury after the first round. The aging but still capable...
Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’
Tyson Fury claimed there are no more roadblocks for a proposed world heavyweight title showdown against Anthony Joshua but insisted his British rival had to sign the fight contract on Thursday.Fury’s initial deadline of 5pm on Monday came and went without a deal being finalised for a December 3 bout, despite main terms including a 60-40 purse split in the WBC champion’s favour being agreed.While it was thought the hold-up was down to broadcast rights, Fury says he was persuaded to carry on negotiations by promoter Frank Warren and asserted BT Sport, DAZN and ESPN have come to a resolution.But...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
Chris Eubank Jr: ‘If I lose to Conor Benn, I retire’
Chris Eubank Jr has doubled down on his claims that he will retire from boxing if he loses to Conor Benn.The Britons will face one another at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 8 October, almost exactly 29 years after the fighters’ fathers clashed for the second time.Chris Eubank stopped Nigel Benn in the ninth round of their first in-ring meeting in 1990, before the rivals fought to a split draw three years later. Now, in one of the biggest British fights of this generation, the pair’s sons will go head to head.“There’s a huge amount of pressure on me...
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward slams Canelo Alvarez & Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says he was shocked that Canelo Alvarez failed to knock out the 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin in their fight last month on September 17th. Ward feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) should have been able to stop this older version of Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) because he was there for a paycheck and had looked old for the last three years.
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Helenius: Price Point For FOX Sports PPV Show Same As Cost For Ruiz-Ortiz
The price point for Premier Boxing Champions’ next FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show is the same as it cost for fans to watch PBC’s most recent event on that platform. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the suggested retail price for the four-fight show headlined by heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius on October 15 is $74.99. The pay-per-view show in which former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in the 12-round main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles cost consumers the same amount as the Wilder-Helenius card.
Boxing Scene
Benn's Trainer Does Not Expect Weigh-In Drama With Eubank Jr.
Tony Sims, the head trainer for welterweight contender Conor Benn, is expecting Chris Eubank Jr. to make weight for their upcoming catch-weight showdown. Benn will move up in weight to face Eubank Jr. at 157-pounds, next Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. There is also a rehydration limit in...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant wants rematch with Canelo in 2024
Former IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) feels that with three consecutive victories over Anthony Dirrell, Jermall Charlo, and David Benavidez, he’ll be in a position to face Canelo for the undisputed 168-lb championship by 2024. Plant came close to beating Canelo last November, but he ran...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Anthony Dirrell Putting in Work For Caleb Plant Clash
Former two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell stated his clear intention to leave the ring with a victory when he takes on former super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator that serves as the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (photos by Gabe Gomez)
Boxing Scene
Photos: Luis Nery, David Carmona - Face-Off at Final Press Conference
The illustrious career of Jackie Nava, the "Aztec Princess", comes to an end, and this Thursday the final press conference for her last fight was held. Jackie Nava (39-4-4, 16 KO's) will face Argentina's Gloria Elena "India" Yancaqueo (11-11-3, 3 KO's) over 10 rounds at super bantamweight, on Saturday at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium. The Zanfer card will be broadcast by Azteca 7.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I'm Here To Make Nothing But Great Fights
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is looking to make the biggest fights possible, as the 36-year-old boxer continues his career in the coming weeks. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he was stopped in the eleventh round of his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury.
Boxing Scene
Shalom: Shields-Marshall Winner Will Be Biggest Name in Female Boxing!
Promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER believes the winner of the upcoming grudge match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will be the biggest star in women's boxing. Shields and Marshall will stake their undefeated records in a high-stakes unification, for the undisputed middleweight crown, on October 15 at the O2 Arena, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
Tyson Fury: Hearn tells boxer to stop interfering in Joshua negotiations
Promoter Eddie Hearn is “baffled” by Tyson Fury setting “unrealistic deadlines” for his fight with Anthony Joshua.The Gypsy King issued a message to his rival on Thursday, 29 September, calling for him to sign the contract “today.”“I’m not sure why Tyson Fury keeps setting unrealistic deadlines whilst also offering the fight to a number of other heavyweights for the selected date... I don’t think [Fury] really wants the fight, I think he wants to fight Manuel Charr. They couldn’t get AJ at a better time, he’s just come off a fight to Usyk,” Mr Hearn said.Sign up to our newsletters.
