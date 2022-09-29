Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been stout up front this season with 14 sacks through four games. It has much to do with depth – adding several Southeastern Conference transfers to the mix during the offseason, including a couple of big boys from Waynesboro. “Quentin...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg native leads leaderboard, headlines round one of Sanderson Farms Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Round One of the 2022 PGA Sanderson Farms Championship officially teed off Thursday morning around 7 a.m. at the Country Club of Jackson, with plenty of golfers from Mississippi making an appearance. Weather played an early factor in round one as cold air and gusting winds...
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 6
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play was underway in the Pine Belt for the final Friday in September. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:. Oak Grove (31) Petal (20) Hattiesburg (33) South Jones (0) Columbia (33) Sumrall (0) Jefferson Davis County (39) Perry Central...
Newly disclosed texts show USM was leery of Brett Favre’s plan for grant money
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre met resistance when he tried selling University of Southern Mississippi on a deal to accept federal grant money to build a volleyball stadium, texts show. “Nancy I spoke with Jon Gilbert this evening and between you and I he is very Leary of accepting such...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Deen and Tate ‘End of Watch Ride’ raises funds to benefit police, scholarships
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 170 motorcycles and Jeeps took part in an annual memorial ride Saturday, which raises money in honor of Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, two Hattiesburg police officers killed in the line of duty seven years ago. The Deen & Tate “End of Watch Ride”...
WDAM-TV
Local author to start streaming service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt author is set to launch an online streaming program that will feature other other area writers. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: William Carey University release statement regarding system outage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University continues to work on restoring campus, following a system outage Friday. WCU President Ben Burnett released a statement to students, faculty and staff Saturday afternoon regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “On Friday morning, we experienced an incident that resulted in...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Timeline: Brett Favre and the Volleyball Stadium
Between 2016 and 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and nonprofits associated with it allegedly misspent more than tens of millions of dollars in federal Temporary Assistance For Needy Families funds that should have gone to the poorest families in the poorest state. More than $5 million of those funds went toward a volleyball-stadium project at the University of Southern Mississippi favored by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and $1.1 million went to Favre himself.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
Laurel church collecting relief supplies for Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents are already making donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church are taking donations of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, insect repellent and other supplies for victims of the storm. Donations are being taken at the church Monday-Saturday, from...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off their children, they’re greeted with smiles and a bit of dancing by teachers and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s just a good vibe to start your day,...
WDAM-TV
Good, long Saturday capped 17th annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the final chance to visit the Renaissance Festival. Mobile Street Renaissance Festival started Friday evening with a book signing and show by musician Bobby Rush. The festival reignited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with activities scheduled until midnight. Festivities included a bike show, a step...
WDAM-TV
2nd annual Taste of the South brings hungry Hattiesburgers to Main Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street was the place to be for lunch Saturday afternoon. Hattiesburg Jaycees and Fairley’s Wings of Hattiesburg partnered to host the second annual Taste of the South food truck festival. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m, Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg was jam-packed with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Pocket Museum introduces new spooky Halloween exhibit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Downtown Hattiesburg is getting in the Halloween spirit with showing off its new Pocket Museum spooky exhibit. The museum is showing a pirate-themed exhibit with various activities throughout October, including pirates joining visitors as they walk through the alley on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the third annual “Great Downtown Duck Hunt.”
WDAM-TV
‘Oktoberfest’ raises funds for St. John church missionary work
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 2,000 people visited St. John Lutheran Church in Hattiesburg Saturday, for the church’s 42nd “Oktoberfest” celebration. “It’s such a great event every year,” said Joe Bost, who we’re glad to have it back,” said Joe Bost, who came to Saturday’s event.
WDAM-TV
Amtrack platform upgraded in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel witnessed a little history being made Friday. A new and improved Amtrack platform was unveiled Friday before city officials and federal dignitaries. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Amtrak platform opens in Laurel
Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September. Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is missing after leaving a local medical facility. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center on Veteran’s Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. Locke is about 5 ft....
WDAM-TV
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
WDAM-TV
Lauren Rogers celebrates 30th annual Heritage Arts Festival
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 600 people helped the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art celebrate the 30th annual Heritage Arts Festival Saturday. Free art activities, food and family-oriented events accented the three-hour celebration. “This year, we’re inspired by a new exhibition we have here at the museum called 3-D...
WDAM-TV
15th annual Loblolly Festival filled the streets of downtown Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As usual, Saturday’s annual Loblolly Festival in downtown Laurel took a lot of planning, hard work and execution. And it all paid off, with the 125th edition of the festival proving to be its largest, with more than 340 vendors attending. “We have covered every...
Comments / 0