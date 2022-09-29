Road work taking place at busy intersection in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Traffic in the City of Centerville will be impacted at a busy intersection due to construction for the next two weeks, according to a news release.

Road work begins today.

Installation of ADA ramps and sidewalks will take place at State Route 48 and Alex Bell Road.

It is part of the ODOT signal project and will done by contractor LJ DeWeese, the city said.

The work will take two weeks and impact turn lanes in all directions.

This includes the right through lane eastbound onto Alex Bell Road between 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

All lanes will reopen every day after 3:30 p.m., according to spokesperson for the City of Centerville.

