ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes the Inevitable Step to Expand His Empire

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

The personnel decisions Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced last week, including making his sister the CEO of all his business interests, apparently weren’t a step to prepare for expansion down the road.

That’s because the expansion is already taking place. Alas, and much to the disappointment of the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s racing fans, this isn’t about moving JR Motorsports into the Cup Series, long the subject of speculation. But it is about growing in an area where Earnhardt is already winning.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s media company is growing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktsu6_0iEhYwOK00
Driver and businessman Dale Earnhardt Jr. spends time with his daughter before the Cars Tour LMSC 125 on Aug 31, 2022, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. | David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media, which already produces popular motorsports podcasts, has signed a contract with Cadence13 to expand its offerings, Axios.com reported .

The deal, which reportedly runs into seven figures financially, will expand the Dirty Mo offerings beyond NASCAR and into other sports. A podcast focused on Southeastern Conference football is likely to be one of the first new offerings. Additionally, the company will develop more video content for both television and YouTube to capitalize on the success of the Lost Speedways series Earnhardt hosted on Peacock.

Aside from hosting the Dale Jr. Download podcast and analyzing races for NBC, Earnhardt calls the shots for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has various other business interests coordinated through DEJ Management. As such, he had already put responsibility for Dirty Mo Media in the hands of longtime friend Mike Davis . Last week, Earnhardt named Davis the media division’s president and executive producer.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts a fun year ahead

Though Dale Jr. Download and Door Bumper Clear are the best-known shows of the bunch, Dirty Mo Media already produces four podcasts per week. The new arrangement with Cadence 13, part of an inevitable expansion, will bring the total to seven before the year is over.

“The first big step was putting Mike (Davis) in a position so that he could execute his vision, make important hires, and begin building new shows that he and I want to make,” Earnhardt said in a statement. “The next year is going to be a lot of fun as we ramp up production.”

Davis is banking on the Earnhardt brand to fuel interest in the expanded offerings.

Earnhardt is “one of those athletes that transcends sports, and there’s not a lot of them out there,” Davis told the website.

Athletes are increasingly calling the shots in media

The collaboration between Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s media arm and Cadence13, the New York-based production division of Audacy, makes sense. Cadence13 already distributes more than 75 podcasts, including The Tony Kornheiser Show and Skip and Shannon: Undisputed . Whereas NASCAR is spending $30 million to move media operations out of downtown Charlotte to nearby Concord, North Carolina, Dirty Mo Media will be able to rely upon Audacy’s resources to help grow.

Earnhardt has already established an impressive beachhead in the motorsports niche of media production, but he’s hardly alone when it comes to athletes leveraging their credentials on the field to go into the entertainment business.

LeBron James got a big jump on active players with his SpringHill company. When James and partner Maverick Carter sold a piece of SpringHill last fall, it set the value of the company at $725 million.

Meanwhile, James, Tom Brady and Michael Strahan have gone into business with filmmaker Gotham Chopra to form Religion of Sports , a production company that Axios reported raised $50 million in new funding last year.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Gifted NASCAR a Solution to a Lingering Problem

The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes the Inevitable Step to Expand His Empire appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson have shared some pretty epic memories over the years. Back in the day, the legendary NASCAR drivers both raced for Hendrick Motorsports, and considering that they were in their twenties at the time, they enjoyed quite a few wild and crazy nights together. Sometimes, those nights were run into the early mornings, which is when all the best (and worst) stories tend to go down.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday

The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports

With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News

Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered a life-threatening injury in a fiery crash while racing at Talladega Speedway on Saturday. The announcers were quick to note the amount of smoke as Anderson slammed into the wall and escaped his burning vehicle. “Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today...
TALLADEGA, AL
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track

Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Dale Jr.
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
FanSided

NASCAR: Why is Bubba Wallace listed as ‘playoffs’?

Bubba Wallace is listed with a “playoff” classification, but he isn’t in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Why is this the case?. Of the four races that have been contested so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, none have been won by a driver who was able to lock himself into the next round of the postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement

NASCAR has already granted Alex Bowman a waiver to remain eligible to advance to the round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona...
TALLADEGA, AL
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car

Kyle Larson echoed HMS teammate Chase Elliott's remarks earlier this week and harshly criticized NASCAR for taking a step backward in safety with the Next Gen car. The post Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver#Getty Images#Axios Com#Southeastern Conference#Nbc
FanSided

NASCAR: Another driver change announced for Talladega

Noah Gragson was originally set to drive for Beard Motorsports in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that won’t be the case. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers

Denny Hamlin doesn't hold back after the Alex Bowman concussion news, blasting NASCAR for a system that takes advantage of the drivers and doesn't accept any responsibility for driver injuries. The post Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday

Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Hailie Deegan crew ejection

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan’s crew had an interesting day on Saturday as one of their members was kicked out of the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. In the middle of the race, Deegan had just entered pit road as her crew was working on her vehicle when one of the car’s tires rolled across the track and literally into oncoming traffic, causing some of the cars to swerve or slow down. One of the crewmembers then ran across the track and into the infield to get the tire. However, in doing so, he had put himself and other drivers in danger, forcing NASCAR officials to pull his credentials and escort him off the track.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Prominent NASCAR Track Has Been Flooded

The aftermath from Hurricane Ian is tough to look at. Even though the violent storm didn't actually make landfall in Daytona Beach, the city has been dealing with major flooding. Believe it or not, Daytona International Speedway was flooded. A photo of the track at Daytona International Speedway is going...
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

209K+
Followers
32K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy