Fresno, CA

theuconnblog.com

UConn football shocks the world with upset win over Fresno State, 19-14

UConn turned an expected blowout into a rock fight at Rentschler Field, pulling out a gutsy win against Fresno State, 19-14. True freshman quarterback Zion Turner led UConn (2-4) on a crucial late fourth-quarter drive to give the Huskies the lead for good. With 8:26 left in the fourth quarter...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sports

How to watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; Connecticut 1-4 This Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.4 points per matchup. They will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Tigers trounce Tulare Western

TULARE – The Tigers rounded up the Mustangs and swept them in their home gym for Lemoore’s fourth win of league play. The Tigers remain undefeated in league games and sit in first place in the West Yosemite League. The Tigers took a swift and sure lead, leaping...
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Wild week 7 in high school football

Week seven in Valley high school football featured a matchup of unbeaten rivals with Clovis North taking on Buchanan. Clovis East also put it's unbeaten record on the line against rival Clovis North. Meanwhile, Edison put on a show in a loss to San Joaquin Memorial.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State students to wash dogs, cut their nails

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States’s Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers. The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut. Club volunteers will […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hobbs Grove ready to thrill visitors this weekend

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday. According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

The Raisin Festival is back this weekend

BIOLA, Calif. (FOX26) — Biola is celebrating its annual Raisin Festival this weekend. The Biola Chamber of Commerce announced the 64th Annual Raisin Festival will kick off Friday, Sept. 30th, and run through Sunday, Oct. 2nd. Biola is a town off Shaw Ave. west of Fresno. There will be...
BIOLA, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near homes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A helicopter crashed near homes Saturday morning in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 9:54 a.m. for reports of a helicopter crash at a home on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found a helicopter crashed in between...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Woman Survives Being Hit By Train In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hit by a train Wednesday morning near Herndon and Polk Avenues in Fresno and survived. Fresno Police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a train. According to police, the woman was sitting on the tracks when she heard...
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood

Two people were hurt after a helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood in southeast Fresno Saturday morning. Just before 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of an aircraft down near Willow and Garrett avenues. The call was then transferred to the Fresno Police Department. Fresno police officers responded to the scene and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in driveway of Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in front of his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Iowa and Backer avenues for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man […]
FRESNO, CA

