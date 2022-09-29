Read full article on original website
theuconnblog.com
UConn football shocks the world with upset win over Fresno State, 19-14
UConn turned an expected blowout into a rock fight at Rentschler Field, pulling out a gutsy win against Fresno State, 19-14. True freshman quarterback Zion Turner led UConn (2-4) on a crucial late fourth-quarter drive to give the Huskies the lead for good. With 8:26 left in the fourth quarter...
